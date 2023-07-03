The process behind the Arlington Independence Day Parade floats

Floats are like a jigsaw puzzles.
In preparation for the Arlington Independence Day Parade, dozens of participants take days or weeks to assemble a float in their garages or under the heat. Some handle squeaky balloons, others use wood parts with colorful plastic draped over them. Over 120 floats will flood downtown Arlington Tuesday.
Matt Lester is a part of the Hammerheads, Saint Maria Goretti Catholic School’s dad group. He said he’s been volunteering to make the school’s float since 2021.
Sounds of hammers and drilling flowed out from the field behind the school as Lester and volunteers constructed the float days before the parade. With water, jokes and music, the group endured the heat.
“It kind of gets to this point in the summer, and it's going to be hot, and everybody's ready for it,” he said.
The woodwork of the float was made a few years ago. All Lester and the volunteers have to do is to assemble it like a puzzle. He said some materials and parts for the project have been inherited, making the project cost less than $1,000.
The finished wood parts speed up the project.The other element that needs to be done is the colors, which are achieved through floral sheeting, Lester said. The sheets are made of colorful thin plastic or metalized material.
The float sticks to the basic idea of a chariot to represent the school, Lester said. However, the parade theme changes, and they’ve been brainstorming different ways to incorporate this year’s theme into the design.
This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Sing,” which was chosen because of the many anthems one can sing to commemorate the U.S. and to honor Arlington’s music history and culture, said William Busby, the parade’s communication coordinator.
When Saint Maria Goretti Catholic School’s float enters downtown Arlington on Tuesday, a student dressed like a trojan will stand in the chariot with other students waving at the crowds.
For Angel Fuentes, Balloons with a Twist owner, the building process is similar, though he needs to prepare his own pieces for his float.
Fuentes said he assembles the float the day of the parade around 6 a.m. The float base is decorated before, and the balloons and balloon sculptures need to be attached.
He waits until the day of because the sun can damage the balloons, making them lose shine and pop, he said. It takes 20 minutes to finish the float when all the parts are done but multiple hours to complete all the balloon elements. Fuentes didn’t count how many balloons he used on his float, but his estimate is around 4,000.
Days before the parade starts, Fuentes and some volunteers gathered in his garage to blow up balloons and help him make the sculptures. This year he’s making wearable Uncle Sam sculptures.
He got the inspiration for the floats from seeing the T-Shirts with Uncle Sam and Sparky, the parade’s firework mascot.
He uses many types of balloons, such as Quick Link balloons that allow the user to tie them to make a chain, Fuentes said. He also uses 260 balloons, which get their names from their dimensions, two inches wide and 60 inches long. In addition to that, he uses balloons that vary in size.
He said many different parts need to come together for the day of the parade, and that’s the hardest part of the experience. But still, the balloons don’t seem like a lot of work to him.
“Not everything's really easy,” Fuentes said. “But there's always a way it can be done because they’re balloons. They can do whatever you want.”
Fuentes’ first experience being a part of the parade was last year, where he won the Ruthe Jackson Award for his float. He returned this year because everyone kept telling him they loved his work.
When the Balloons with a Twist float is complete and Uncle Sams roam the street, Fuentes’s favorite part of the experience is on full display with the awe from the crowd.
“The whole thing is to bring smiles to people's faces,” he said. “That's what balloons do.”
To finish the float before Tuesday, Lester and the volunteers in the Hammerheads dedicated their evenings and several weekdays to put together the float while juggling family activities, work and vacations.
People put time into the project because it’s a fun experience and it shows the students the result of hard work, Lester said.
The school’s presence is very Arlington-centric and participating in the parade lets the community know they appreciate being a part of it, he said.
“The parade float was a real opportunity for us to show what a wonderful community we have as well, to let everybody know that we were able to come together and build this float,” he said.
Busby said it’s the “community’s parade,” and people look forward every Fourth of July to see the unity the event brings. The event is multi-generational, with families sitting in the same spot for years.
He recommends folks attending the parade Tuesday to stay hydrated and to dress for the weather. Independence Day will see highs in 96 and heat index values as high as 104, according to the National Weather Service.
Busby said his favorite thing about the floats is their creativity. He loves how much time and dedication goes into the floats.
“The floats are spectacular, and every year you think: ‘gosh, I don't know how they can outdo what they did last year,” he said.
