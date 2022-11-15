The political journey of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Forty-four percent of UTA undergraduate students take out loans to graduate, borrowing an average of $20,255, according to university data. Some of these debts, which a plan by the Biden-Harris administration looked to help erase, now linger in uncertainty.
Last week, a North Texas court froze President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan indefinitely in a decision that found it was unconstitutional. The ruling from Mark Pittman, a U.S. District Court judge in Fort Worth, comes after the plan has been halted for weeks under other court hesitations concerning whether various parties against it have the standing to sue in the first place.
In an August executive order, Biden announced a plan to fulfill a long-time promise of his presidency, providing up to $20,000 in student debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 in cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples, according to a White House press release.
The program aims to chip at the $1.6 trillion of cumulative federal student debt held by over 45 million borrowers, per the press release. The Congressional Budget estimates that 95% of the roughly 37 million people holding federal loans meet the income criteria for eligibility.
“Whether the Program constitutes good public policy is not the role of this Court to determine,” Pittman wrote. “Still, no one can plausibly deny that it is either one of the largest delegations of legislative power to the executive branch, or one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States.”
The two plaintiffs behind the recent lawsuit, Myra Brown, University of Texas at El Paso alumna, and Alexander Taylor, former University of Dallas student, initiated the lawsuit after finding their student loans were ineligible for forgiveness, according to the court complaint.
Now, millions of borrowers eligible for forgiveness — holding an estimated $430 billion — might not see their debts erased, per the Congressional Budget Office.
Following last week’s ruling, the Department of Education has stopped taking applications for the program until further notice. The Department of Justice appealed the court’s decision, putting the plan’s future in the hands of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Department of Education, which already received over 26 million applications, had approved 16 million people for loan forgiveness prior to the halt, according to a department press release.
Eighty-six percent of UTA student loans are federal and could be eligible for the relief, said Karen Krause, executive director of financial aid, scholarships and veteran’s benefits processing. The university typically recommends federal loans over private ones, as they have the best interest rate and repayment provisions.
Of UTA students who borrow, 36% are non-Pell Grant recipients, meaning over half could potentially qualify for up to $20,000 in debt. Twenty-seven percent of undergraduate borrowers graduate from the university owing less than $10,000, according to university data.
Tyrell Cavrigas attended UTA from fall 2018 to spring 2020, majoring in pre-nursing. He didn’t rely on loans during his time there but said he had to borrow between $7,000 and $10,000 per semester since transferring to a private school.
The fact that students have to take out a loan to get a degree frustrates Cavrigas, he said. A lot of majors that need to borrow aren’t promised jobs good enough to pay them off later.
Where the plan stands
Recently, the country has seen a muddling of what should be allowed under “emergency powers,” political science professor Brent Boyea said. People question why Biden didn’t pass the law by going through Congress.
“That’s really the basis of the argument: does the president really have the authority to create a policy of this magnitude by the waving of the pen?” Boyea said.
Prior to last week’s ruling, the plan had been awaiting a decision from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who paused it in October over another case. On Monday, it reaffirmed the halt will remain in effect until further order from the court or the U.S. Supreme Court.
The six states behind the 8th Circuit suit argued the program exceeded the secretary’s statutory authority and will harm the states and their associated Federal Family Education Loan Program lenders and servicers, according to the opinion by U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey.
The court decided it had an open question, and the program should not go forward until the legal justification of loan forgiveness has been determined, Boyea said.
The Supreme Court has already rejected two other attempts to block the program as of Nov. 6, according to Forbes. Boyea said he could see the case going to the Supreme Court down the road, but the law might have to go into effect before they consider it.
Where it came from
Today’s plan has roots reaching back to March 2020, when the onset of COVID-19 had further effects on the student loan situation. Throughout the pandemic, lenders allowed millions of borrowers to delay paying back their loans. These unpaid loans have continued to gather and compound issues, Boyea said.
The Trump administration suspended loan payments in March 2020, temporarily setting interest rates to 0% as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — CARES, according to White House archives.
Though the program was originally set to expire in September 2020, it has been continuously extended. In August 2022, the U.S. Department of Education extended the pause a final time through December 31, 2022, meaning borrowers should plan to resume payments in 2023, per a U.S. Department of Education press release.
Why it’s controversial
Since Biden announced the plan in August, he’s faced criticism particularly for his use of executive authority, Boyea said.
Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults ages 25 and older didn’t have a four-year college degree in 2021, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of the Current Population Survey data. Boyea said loan forgiveness could create a situation where 62% of people, mostly individuals economically around or below the median, are paying for the other 38% of college-educated people — a possibility that has created some animosity.
Cavrigas said loan forgiveness is generally a good thing but probably doesn’t have the best timing for a lot of people. It’s unfortunate for the people who’ve already paid off their loans and are just now hearing about loan forgiveness.
Boyea said that Democrats supporting the plan focus on the outstanding $1.6 trillion that degree holders owe nationwide, which they argue is a drain in the economy the government can do something about.
Some Democrats claim it’s the federal government’s responsibility in the interest of fairness to help relieve debt. However, some Republicans call this a Democratic attempt to buy votes, he said. Loan forgiveness is particularly popular among minorities and younger voters, and these groups could be more inclined to vote Democratic if their debts are erased.
Amid the discussions about what forgiveness is fair and unfair, Krause said she was happy there were limits, and it makes sense to have some income requirements. Some students go into fields like teaching and social work that, by definition, pay less. She was glad to see that taken into account.
There is some precedent for the federal government to forgive student loans, particularly through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which launched in 2007. The program intended to provide debt relief to borrowers who work for at least ten years in public services, such as teachers and nurses, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Eventually, Cavrigas will take care of his loans, he said. But he doesn’t like to focus on future problems.
“It’s not really affecting me now,” he said. “I’m just trying to graduate, get a job, and then I’ll worry about the lingering loans.”
