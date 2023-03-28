The making of Bed Races over the years

In an average Texas stadium, the field has an uncontested star: football. Crowds sport their team’s colors and hold their breaths as the leather ball soars across the turf. Touchdown.
But at Maverick Stadium, it’s a little different.
The star is instead beds — rolling with a person on top and being pushed by teammates in costumes.
Bed Races, UTA’s longest-running tradition, features teams of five pushing a wheeled, full-size mattress across 40 yards competing for the fastest time.
Other attractions, such as costume contests, a DJ and inflatables, color the event for non-racers, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It is co-sponsored by Campus Recreation and EXCEL Campus Activities.
The tradition started in 1980. At the time, anticipation fizzled for the opening of Maverick Stadium, which brought UTA football back to campus, according to a Shorthorn archive.
They marked the opening, among other festivities, with bed racing, a trend at that time, said Seth Ressl, senior director for Involvement and Engagement. The races started as a block party, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Although then-university president Wendell Nedderman disbanded Maverick football in 1985, Bed Races stuck and has been changing through the years.
Doug Kuykendall, former Campus Recreation director, launched the first Bed Races, said Chris Muller, associate director of Campus Recreation. Kuykendall started several other UTA traditions, including the Maverick Cookout and Oozeball tournament, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The tradition passed through different venues — Greek Row Drive, near Nedderman Hall, Spaniolo Drive (then Pecan) and Doug Russell Park among others — before eventually returning to the stadium and as an “homage to where it started,” Ressl said.
Students used to build their own beds, he said, until resources and safety became a concern.
The first bed that students ran with belonged to Kuykendall’s grandmother, Muller said. “They put wheels on it. So it actually was a fully functioning bed that somebody had slept in, and he used it for Bed Races.”
Today, the university provides racing beds to participants with the back wheels locked for better control and safety, Muller said. Ressl said the event was initially held in the fall, but it was eventually moved to the spring semester for balance and scheduling.
In the mid-2000s, the event occasionally featured pillow fights, where about 2,000 people would try to break a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
One year, the school held the event close to Halloween and thought to encourage attendees to wear costumes. It soon became an important part of the event, Ressl said. Themes have ranged from Flintstones to Star Wars.
“You don’t sit around every day and say, ‘You know what I want to do? I’m gonna go push a bed down the street,’” he said. “And so the opportunity to do it is kind of like, ‘Yeah, I’ll give that a shot. That sounds kind of interesting or fun.’ I think those are some reasons why it persisted as long as it has.”
He said Bed Races helps create a thread of identity and shared experiences for UTA students.
Ressl said he has joined Bed Races multiple times, although he never won.
“An event like Bed Races is a great example of something that you’re gonna have to get in the car, drive over to the stadium to see it, or hop on the shuttle bus and ride it over to the stadium to see it or decide to walk over there, however you want to get there,” he said. “But we hope that it’s a unique, fun and new experience for you to get to be a part of.”
Carter Johnson, history secondary education junior and Delta Tau Delta president, joined the Candy Land-themed Bed Races in 2022 as the person on the bed. Although his group did not win, he took a point-of-view shot from the mattress on his phone.
“It was scary. I didn’t want to fall off the bed because I felt like that would be embarrassing. But it was pretty fun,” he said.
Johnson said the event brings people together. Greek Life alumni would ask them how they did on Bed Races and would tell their experiences with the tradition.
“There was one story where a guy ran and a shoelace got cut and he fell and ate the pavement, and it was funny to hear that story,” he said.
Art education sophomore Emilio Infante dressed up as a character from Wreck-It Ralph for last year’s races. He pushed the bed as one of the team captains, and his group from La Sociedad Hispanica won first place in the costume contest.
“I love running. I thought it was great. Plus, it was just really fast. Everything was like less than 10 seconds,” Infante said.
Bed Races, however, did not run past COVID-19’s effects. The tradition missed two years before returning last year, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The break caused a knowledge gap, and some students participated not knowing what the races were, Ressl said.
“Traditions are often built upon people having done them and introducing them to somebody else who then introduces it to somebody else as time goes on,” he said. “During the pandemic, we experienced this gap that occurred as those traditions lost the people to help pass them on.”
For Johnson, coming to Bed Races after the suspension of in-person events made him feel part of UTA.
“It actually felt like the campus was more alive, and seeing all those people at the event was pretty good,” he said. “Being here on COVID, it was very isolating at times, so being able to see all the students out there, it was nice.”
The campus identity that traditions help create is important, Ressl said. Students who get involved persist and graduate at a higher rate than students who neglect the opportunities that lead to a better overall experience, he said.
Umarae Ogans, business management and marketing senior, said traditions help commuter students feel a sense of community on campus rather than just going to class and leaving.
“It’s really important just to keep the tradition going,’’ Ogans said. “Because I know that there are prospective UTA students that are probably looking forward to having Bed Races when they come to campus.”
Traditions also help students take a break, Ressl said. Apart from Bed Races, other UTA traditions include Homecoming and Oozeball, according to UTA’s website.
“You are here today, 2023, doing Bed Races, and here, we could find someone that was attending the school in 1993 and talk about Bed Races,” Ressl said. “That thread creates a shared identity and culture and community in institutions like this.”
