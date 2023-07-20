The MAC is back and open for business after summer renovations

The Maverick Activities Center reopened after undergoing its first major renovations.
The renovations started May 13 and ended July 9. The flooring in the fitness and cardio center was replaced, and new equipment was added.
MAC staff member Manasa Gadiraju said there has been a lot of improvement in the space, especially with the flooring.
Previously, the machines would move from their positions because of how slippery the floor was, MAC staff member Hao Ton said. They would move backward, so Ton and Gadiraju had to remove the weight and place it back in the correct position.
Campus Recreation director Dax Kuykendall said because the MAC is 16 years old, it was time for renovations. He and his team identified the machines and equipment they should bring back or replace, and decided what can give the MAC a new vibe.
The upstairs flooring was replaced because of the wear and tear it has endured. Kuykendall said they’ve brought in new equipment such as stair climbers, treadmills and rowers — all of which are popular.
Some of the ellipticals were removed because they weren’t being used. They will be replaced with strength equipment that will be delivered soon, he said. The Olympic-style benches are also being replaced.
The biggest change to the strength side upstairs is the new turf that was put in two different sections, and the functional training racks. Kuykendall said the machine gives people a different type of workout than before.
“Really excited about all the functional stuff,” he said. “I think that it creates a totally new dynamic in the fitness center that just didn’t previously exist.”
Kuykendall said he wants students to see this renovation as an example of the MAC’s constant improvement.
A new cycling studio was also renovated downstairs. In the fall, it will include group, dynamic exercises that people can participate in.
The renovations were possible through the student recreation sports fee, which is where most funding for projects like this come from. With this fiscal year being the first that they are debt-free, the funds were put back into the MAC.
While there have been renovations in the MAC before, this is the biggest project the center has seen since its opening. But, even though the MAC is up and running again, Kuykendall said they are still waiting on more equipment.
