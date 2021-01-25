The Levitt Pavilion will hold free virtual guitar lessons at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page every Tuesday for the next three weeks.
The lessons are part of the Learn With the Levitt series, a collaboration between UTA and the Levitt Pavilion to keep residents engaged with music during the pandemic. The instructor, professional guitarist Tom Burchill, is a renowned musician whose former students have won more than 10 grammy awards combined.
Burchill’s former students have gone on to play with artists such as The Lincoln Center Band, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Prince, Snoop Dogg, Mumford and Sons and Sheryl Crow.
The Levitt Pavilion wanted to come up with something for people to do during this pandemic and thought of guitar lessons, said Cathy O’Neal, Levitt Pavilion communications director.
The event is open for everyone to attend, not just UTA students.
“We think it’s a great way to spend some of your downtime during the pandemic if you’d like to learn to play guitar,” O’Neal said.
Burchill is not only a professional guitarist and acclaimed teacher but an award-winning jazz band director as well. He is a jazz guitar instructor at Texas Christian University and is in the jazz faculty at Tarleton State University. He also teaches private guitar lessons at UTA.
During the first lesson, Burchill introduced viewers to the classical, electric and acoustic guitars.
Students are advised to think of what style guitar they want before purchasing. This goes for those who have no knowledge about guitars, Burchill said.
