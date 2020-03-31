The latest UTA and Arlington COVID-19 updates, cases, resources and more

Editor’s note: This story will be continuously updated with new information as it develops.
COVID-19 has had ripple effects across the country, including at UTA and Arlington. Here is The Shorthorn's roundup of what you should know, resources and answers to common questions.
Current local COVID-19 counts
Cases: 46 | Deaths: 1 | Recoveries: 1
Tarrant County
Cases: 273 | Deaths: 1 | Recoveries: 8
Dallas County:
Cases: 631 | Deaths: 13
Updated at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. These numbers include provisional cases that could change.
UTA updates
The university has postponed spring graduation ceremonies indefinitely, moved classes online for the duration of the semester and canceled all on-campus events. It also required all students to move out of residence halls unless they are approved on a case-by-case basis. An online commencement ceremony was discussed.
Faculty Senate recommended for UTA to implement a pass/fail grading option for the semester, but UTA has not yet announced if it will adopt it.
UTA announced that a student had contracted COVID-19 and was placed in quarantine. Tarrant County Public Health reached out to those the student interacted with to place them in a 14-day self-isolation.
Arlington/Tarrant County updates
3/31: Arlington's cases increased by 20 to 46, which now includes provisional cases that Tarrant County identified. Tarrant County overall now reports 273 positive cases. Dallas County reported 82 additional cases — the most it has reported in a single day — and two more deaths.
Both Arlington and Tarrant County issued a shelter-in-place on March 24, closing nonessential businesses and instructing residents to only go out for essential services to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Arlington moved its municipal elections to November.
Arlington is the only city within Tarrant County to report a death in connection with COVID-19.
Answers to common questions
Yes. A UTA student contracted COVID-19, the university announced March 14. Tarrant County Public Health placed those who were in contact with the infected student in self-isolation as a precaution.
Yes, for some services. The university will issue prorated refunds to students for parking, housing and dining services. All parking permits will remain valid even though they are being refunded.
Tuition and mandatory fees will not be refunded.
Maybe. Faculty Senate recommended UTA establish a pass or fail grading system. However, UTA has not yet announced whether it will adopt it.
Yes. The Central Library has closed except to provide laptop lending for the duration of the semester. It recently received additional laptops in light of UTA moving to online classes.
Graduates will still receive their degrees as scheduled. All UTA commencement ceremonies have been postponed, and there has not been an announcement as to when they may be rescheduled. The Shorthorn will publish a story once more information is available.
As of now, the summer and fall semesters are scheduled to proceed as usual, but that could change.
Both Arlington and Tarrant County issued shelter-in-place orders on March 24, closing nonessential businesses and instructing residents to only go out for essential services to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Those who violate the order may face a fine up to $1,000 or jail time for a period not exceeding 180 days.
Essential businesses such as health care services, grocery stores, governmental operations, city infrastructure services and restaurants in delivery, takeout or drive-thru capacity can remain open, according to the order.
Residents can continue working at essential businesses, run errands, exercise outside and other activities, as long as they maintain the social distancing guideline of six feet.
UTA has instructed academic departments to conduct advising remotely. Check with your department for instructions.
Students who drop their course between March 17th and April 10th will be assigned a Q grade which will not impact the six-drop undergraduate limit. UTA has said that no refunds will be issued.
Students can request a lease cancellation without paying a fee but must meet certain criteria and do so by April 10. More information can be found on the UTA Housing website.
All campus tours, events and activities are canceled through the end of the spring semester. Most on-campus services have been either suspended or moved online. The only UTA Dining option open is to-go from the University Center Market.
The Maverick Activities Center is closed. The Central Library is closed but offers limited services online.
Computer labs that have been adapted to be socially distant are available on campus to students who need them.
Counseling and Psychological Services will be operating by phone. The Health Center will continue operating, as well as the UTA Bookstore and its Starbucks.
Yes. UTA announced that classes will remain online for the rest of the semester.
Faculty and staff are being advised to work remotely as much as possible, according to the UTA website. Research activities may continue should it be able to be completed via working remotely or in limited social interactions as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or if it is necessary due to the nature of the work.
No. As of Tuesday, the Central Library is closing except for laptop lending. The loan period for laptops has been extended to the end of the semester. The Office of Information Technology has ordered additional tablets and laptops to lend. More information can be found on the library website.
The CDC recommends to stay home and call a health care provider if you develop symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing and have been in close contact with someone who had COVID-19 or recently traveled in an area with an ongoing spread of COVID-19.
If you’re worried about having the virus, UTA instructs students to call before going to any medical clinic, including UTA Health Services.
Trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion and bluish lips or face are considered emergency warning signs and require immediate medical attention, according to the CDC. In the event of an emergency, call 911.
Students can contact UTA Health Services with concerns during office hours at 817-272-2771. Outside of normal business hours, call the Tarrant County Public Health hotline at 817-321-5939.
According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person within 6 feet of each other through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may be possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or your eyes.
Because it is a new disease, the CDC and other health organizations are still learning how it spreads and could provide new information in the future.
Resources:
Resources available to students during the COVID-19 outbreak
30 Arlington restaurants offering take-out, delivery or drive-thru services
2-1-1 Texas, an emergency assistance hotline and online resource
