The Japanese Culture Society hosts sumo display on campus

“Ichi!”
“Ni!”
“San!”
Donning a cowboy hat, Corey Morrison, Dallas Sumo Club founder, led a countdown in Japanese as his teammates stretched around a black tawara and a straw ring before their match.
The Japanese Culture Society hosted the Dallas Sumo Club for a sumo wrestling demonstration Friday at the Maverick Activities Center. Sumo is a Japanese-style wrestling sport and the world’s oldest surviving combat sport, Morrison said.
The Dallas Sumo Club was founded in January 2021 at the height of the pandemic, he said. Luckily, the team was able to practice at the Kidd Springs Japanese Garden in Oak Cliff and 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu North Dallas in Carrollton.
The United States Sumo Federation officially recognizes clubs in the Metroplex, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
“One of our goals is to keep expand[ing] the sport throughout DFW but really hold on true to the traditions that make sumo great,” he said.
Melanie Martinez, computer science senior and the Japanese Culture Society president, said the organization hosts events to expose people to the culture.
“I think it’s good when people have a diverse view of everything, so they’re not quick to judge things,” Martinez said.
Attendees who wanted to fight were advised to bring towels and spandex shorts, she said. The Dallas Sumo Club provided a sumo belt called mawashi.
Sumo has ties to Shintoism, a native Japanese religion, to ensure a good harvest, Morrison said. The match begins when two wrestlers are crouched in the middle of the ring and collide into one another.
He said the wrestler loses if the soles of their feet lift from the ground or they step out of the ring.
He and his group demonstrated the art behind sumo wrestling, from match procedures to learning special moves.
One move is called Tsuri-Dashi, which is used by lifting an opponent by the belt to throw them out of the ring.
The gyoji, a Japanese phrase for referee, shouted commands from outside the ring as two wrestlers sauntered on the mat.
“Kamaete!”
“Matta nashi!”
Kamaete is a Japanese phrase meaning “get ready,” and matta nashi means “no false starts,” according to Tachiai, a sumo information website. Both phrases indicate that a match is beginning.
With fists on the ground and hips raised, men of many sizes prepared to slam each other in the ring. Students filled the benches, gasping and cheering at the action.
After the members’ demonstration, Morrison opened the floor for students to try out the sport.
Tobias Maiden, architecture freshman and Japanese Culture Society member, was one of the first to enter the ring.
Maiden, donned in his own mawashi, scuffled with a member of the sumo club in the ring. He mustered all the strength, but his foot slipped out of the ring.
“I got too focused on my feet position, and I lost,” he said. “But it was a fun experience altogether.”
He walked off with a smile as his friends congratulated him.
“Sumo is alive and well, and it is booming across the world,” Morrison said. “But really, Texas right now is, for whatever reason, a hotspot for sumo, and we just want everybody to know that sumo is for everyone.”
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.