Molly Sandlin, UTA alumna and CAET Project Management Consultants president, said the stress of running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic is so high that it’s become challenging to stay cheerful.

“We all just have to try to do our best every day,” she said. “We’ll get through it, for sure. We’re smart, strong people. As a country, I know we can get through this.”

CAET handles construction projects for large corporations in multiple countries. Since the pandemic began, they’ve had to delay 20 construction installations and have been unable to find new companies to work with because companies are worried about their cash flow, Sandlin said.

“I don’t want to venture to say how far behind we’re going to be, but we will definitely be delayed,” she said.

CAET employs nine people who are now working remotely, Sandlin said. It’s one of the thousands of small businesses in the Metroplex that have suffered because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

UTA economics professor William Crowder said the overall impact of the pandemic on the economy may be similar to the Great Depression.

“A recession is now inevitable,” he said.

Unlike during the Great Depression, the U.S. economy has more tools and resources to deal with a recession. Despite this, Crowder said group entertainment industries and travel industries will suffer long-term damage.

The economy is more like a garden than a machine, he said. A machine can be turned on and off. A garden takes time to cultivate before it can get back to the level it was before the pandemic.

Michael Jacobson, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said the chamber has had to transition to a virtual organization amid the virus.

Many chamber members have reached out for information on what to do in these times and how they can operate, Jacobson said.

In response, the chamber has organized daily Facebook Live videos on various business-related matters, he said. The chamber has also stayed in contact with local, state and federal governments on the situation to make sure communication is key, he said.

The chamber’s tagline is “Together we succeed,” and that’s what they're trying to do, Jacobson said. The resources aren't just for chamber members but for any business that needs information, he said.

“Our job is to help mitigate the best we can the impacts on our economy,” he said.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed by Congress last month, now enables the Small Business Administration to help these businesses, said Darla Booker, the agency’s regional communications director.

Booker said there are an estimated 30 million small businesses in America, responsible for ⅔ of all jobs in the country. The Metroplex is host to about 860,000 small businesses.

There are four relief options for small businesses suffering because of the outbreak, she said. These include the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Paycheck Protection Program, the SBA Debt Relief and Express Bridge Loan.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan provides up to $2 million to small businesses, with $10,000 paid in advance, Booker said. The advance doesn’t have to be repaid, the loan’s interest is 3.75% and businesses don’t have to make the first payment for 12 months, she said.

Small businesses with less than 500 employees, faith-based organizations and nonprofits qualify for this loan, Booker said.

The SBA also offers debt relief for businesses, Booker said. The SBA will pay the principal, fees and interest on 7(a), 504 and microloans, she said.

John and Cindy Salter didn’t think last fall when they were planning to open their Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters coffeehouse that a virus would affect it in any way.

Cindy Salter, co-owner and managing partner, said they had a soft opening for their coffeehouse on Feb. 26, with plans to have a ribbon-cutting grand opening on March 20. However, that was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to keep that hope out there that at some point we’ll open back up to normal,” she said. “But for now, we're finding that people are really relieved that we're open, that we're small and we're local.”

Founder and co-owner John Salter said they decided to start doing to-go only orders at the coffee house on March 19. With that, they are sanitizing the shop and practicing social distancing when customers come in to order.

They’re also still shipping coffee to customers, Cindy Salter said. Some customers have even added little messages to the coffee when they ship them to family and friends, saying “happy birthday” or “survival kit” on it, she said.

John Salter said they’ve seen a drop in business, as expected. However, the community has really come together to support them and other local businesses during this time.

“We felt it was important for us to remain open as long as the government and the decision-makers would allow us to,” he said. “So far they've allowed us to continue that, to provide a place for people to come that's comfortable still, even though it's on a to-go basis.”

