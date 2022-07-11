The history and traditions of Eid al-Adha

To celebrate Eid al-Adha, information systems senior Jawad Qureshi’s family reunites with family from Chicago and attend the mosque to perform a communal prayer on the first day of Eid.
This Eid al-Adha, Qureshi’s family went for breakfast and exchanged money with family. They attended their aunt’s house for lunch and dinner and then went to the arcade to play games.
Qureshi’s family makes it a tradition to get new Eid clothes from Pakistan every year. This year, Qureshi wore his salwar kameez, a typical Pakistani outfit.
“My parents try to make it tradition [to get] new clothes for every Eid,” he said.
Translating to “Feast of Sacrifice,” Eid al-Adha begins in the U.S. on the evening of July 9 and commences on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th lunar month on the Muslim calendar.
“It’s a day for you to get close to your family,” Qureshi said. “Give back to the community, and give back to the homeless.”
Eid al-Adha is the second holiday for Muslims after Eid al-Fitr. Lasting three to four days, Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the world to commemorate prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, showing his obedience and submissiveness to God.
“That’s [Adha] the day that they do a number of different actions of worship,” Islamic teacher Abdullah Oduro said.
Muslim men and women show up in their traditional clothes for the morning prayer at the Islamic Center of Coppell. The mosque welcomed the attendees with tea, donuts and gift bags for the kids.
Quershi’s family marinates the sheep on the day of Eid and makes a stew.
“We get up in the morning, we all dress up and dress our best and come for Eid,” prayer attendee Sadat Shaik said.
Seven men sat in front of the minibar and began to recite Takbirat, chanting the proclamation of God's greatness. The imam leads the prayer in front of the worshippers, and people follow his translation of Takbirat.
Muslims believe that the history behind the sacrifice involves the prophet Ibrahim being summoned by God and seeing in a dream that he was ordered to sacrifice his son Ismail. To show his willingness to God, Ibrahim was ready to make the sacrifice of his son, encouraged by both his son and wife.
Ibrahim tried to sacrifice his son three times, but God stopped his hand and sent down the angel Gabriel with a lamb from heaven to be sacrificed instead of Ismail.
“The literal sacrifice he was willing to do symbolizes a generic sacrifice, being that we as Muslims and human beings should sacrifice in our lives,” Oduro said.
It is recommended for Muslims to sacrifice a sheep, ram, cow or camel. There are certain qualities that an animal is supposed to have before the sacrifice. The animal cannot be sickly or deformed and must be healthy.
“In slaughtering, we need to distribute that meat as soon as possible,'' Islamic teacher Ruba Qewar said, “so we can help those poor or needy people to have food.”
It is obligatory for Muslims to eat, spread joy, give glad tidings, give gifts and visit one another.
“Just remember the greatness of God upon you [and] that he has brought you there,” Oduro said. “[Remember] the greatness of the event, [of] hajj.”
