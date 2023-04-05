The growth of AI-generated's art causes mixed feelings

Junior Agnes Duya’s passion for art formed in childhood. Through various mediums, whether crayons and pastels or Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, their love for creating art has led them to major in visual communications design.
But as artificial intelligence’s ability to create art evolves by the day, the future of the field is in question.
AI generates art by recognizing patterns and synthesizing information to create images. The text-to-image generators, like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, learn and mimic art styles by analyzing human-made art and creating images based on text prompts.
Within seconds of receiving a simple text prompt, AI can produce specific, detailed images that would otherwise take hours of work and years of practice to craft by hand. The ease of the medium has given it widespread popularity on the internet, and in 2022, Cosmopolitan debuted the first-ever AI-generated magazine cover.
Duya said they have seen artists lose opportunities to AI, like when an artist’s client canceled halfway through a project in favor of using a generated image.
While AI art has positive aspects like being a tool for inspiration, Duya said they’re afraid more people would use it for “get rich quick” schemes or “easy money.”
“There’s not a lot of skill or integrity behind it,” they said. “There’s no human soul behind it.”
The possibilities of AI exploitation worry professionals in various fields, according to a 2021 report by the Pew Research Center. The regulation and responsibilities of working with AI have been debated since its conception.
Joshua Wilson, interactive media assistant professor, said he believes there should be regulations around AI art. Without tracking AI content, people could use generators to fake résumés or write research papers. He suggested that a sort of copyright could mitigate “bad actors” from using the technology.
However, he also believes the technology could be a time saver and a low-cost tool to help visualize concepts, Wilson said. Recently, he used AI art for a simulation design project he’s working on.
He said AI is the worst it’ll ever be right now. In the future, its abilities will only evolve.
AI art is here to stay, but its existence is not a bad thing, said Ana Ponce, graphic designer and alumna. Artists can use the generators to put their words into a concept for inspiration or to continue giving their work new life if they lose their ability to create new art.
But technology is growing too fast to keep up with, Ponce said. Given how AI generates images from existing art pieces, it can often steal art styles from artists without giving them credit or revenue.
“It’s something that we should learn how to regulate more than get rid of,” she said.
Ponce said AI generators don’t change how she views art, as it’s just a new medium for artists to use.
“There’s always going to be that love for traditional craft. I think it’s going to be the same for digital art versus AI art,” she said. “You’re going to have a respect for the digital style of somebody who’s made it painstakingly, taking the time for it, versus somebody who’s generated the art.”
News editor Steven Shaw contributed to this article.
