The Gallery at UTA showcases world-renowned artist for first exhibition of the semester

Collages hang on the walls of The Gallery at UTA on Feb. 7. Each collage is made of cutouts from printed pages of The Universal Standard Encyclopedia.

The Gallery at UTA is hosting art exhibitions again after winter break, beginning with works by Mel Chin, a world-renowned conceptual artist.

Chin’s exhibit “Mel Chin: Inescapable Histories” is the first of the semester at the gallery and will be on display until March 30. The exhibit will close during spring break, March 14 to 19. Chin will attend a gallery talk at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 , according to the gallery website.

The Gallery at UTA showcases world-renowned artist for first exhibition of the semester

"Cross for the Unforgiven," made of AK-47 assault rifles, is on display in the Gallery at UTA on Feb. 7 in the Fine Arts Building. This piece is one of many featured in Mel Chin's exhibition, "Mel Chin: Inescapable Histories," that will be open from Jan. 24 to March 30.

The Gallery at UTA is located in Room 169 on the first floor in the north end of the Fine Arts Building. It is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday noon - 5 p.m.

Chin is known for working with a broad range of approaches and mediums in his art, and he implements art into unlikely places to investigate how art can provoke greater social awareness and responsibility, according to the gallery website.

The Gallery at UTA showcases world-renowned artist for first exhibition of the semester

Bust portrait of American serial killer Aileen Carol Wuornos sits on Feb. 7 in the Gallery at UTA. Artist Mel Chin named this piece "Aileen" and made it out of concrete and a Hi-Standard .22 revolver. 

Two more exhibitions will occur this semester, the Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition and the Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition. 

The MFA Exhibition will be held from April 11 to 23 and host about eight students’ artworks, gallery director Benito Huerta said.

The Gallery at UTA showcases world-renowned artist for first exhibition of the semester

"Safe," rests against a wall on Feb. 7 in The Gallery at UTA. This work is made out of oil on Belgian linen, gilded wood and plaster, weathered wood and thousands of nails.

The BFA Exhibition hosts about 52 students’ art and shows from May 2 to 14, Huerta said.

The gallery is open for anyone interested in the arts, he said. 

“I go to concerts. I buy music, but I don't have to be a musician to like it right? The same with art," Huerta said. "You don't have to be an artist to like it.”  

@ellascott02

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments