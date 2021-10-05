Arlington residents can expect immersive holiday entertainment this year with The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey debuting in the Metroplex at the Choctaw Stadium from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2.
The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is a live show from Constellation Immersive and The Lumistella Company that sold out last year in Los Angeles, according to a City of Arlington press release. Guests can expect to embark on a quest to save Christmas in an original story, according to the event website.
“After the events of the past 18 months, people around the world are eager to connect in meaningful ways and create new memories,” said Thao Nguyen, Constellation Immersive producer and co-head, in the press release.
Masks aren’t required for participants, but the event is designed to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, according to the event website.
A toy drive will be present during the show, so guests are invited to donate a gift to Toys for Tots, a nonprofit public charity that distributes toys to less fortunate children, according to the press release.
Tickets went on sale Sept. 21, are expected to sell out and can be purchased on the event website. Prices start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults, according to the press release.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.