The ear-resistible art of rabbit raising

FORT WORTH, Texas — Twenty-two years ago, Fort Worth resident Penny Shaver purchased her first pair of rabbits for her 11-year-old son at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Her son had lost interest in rabbit shows within five years, but Shaver was hooked.
Today, 50 rabbit cages fill her barn. Most are occupied, and some are shared between female rabbits, known as does, and their litters, she said. Every morning and evening, Shaver spends one to two hours feeding and giving them water. Of all the rabbits in her barn, she only brought four to the rabbit show this year.
Burrowed between the bustling cattle and sheep pens, the Poultry Building houses smaller animals: the poultry, the pigeon and the rabbit shows. This year, the show is celebrating its 70th year of bringing rabbit raisers together, according to the Stock Show’s website.
Shaver’s four entries are a small contribution to the show, which will have hosted over 2,000 rabbits throughout its competitions this year, rabbit department Superintendent Gay Sparks said.
Of the 51 rabbit breeds recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association, around 43 were expected to be represented at the Stock Show, Sparks said. Competing for bragging rights, trophies and prize money, participants were split between the Open Division, where anyone could participate, and the Youth Division for children 18 and under.
Over 450 youths signed up to show their rabbits in the last weekend of the stock show, Sparks said. Raising rabbits starts as an affordable project that works for children who don’t have the living space to raise any other livestock, as they can fit in a garage and aren’t subject to city codes like cattle or goats are.
“That’s how some of our kids have started out, but now they’re what we would call ‘really regular seasoned breeders,’” she said.
Some children start raising because their rabbit is cute, but the ones that keep at it start to learn more about the animals, how to keep them alive, make them show worthy and then start breeding more to show later, rabbit department Superintendent Tony Bell said.
When Shaver started raising rabbits, she was looking for a small breed, she said. This led her to raise Polish rabbits, a clean, low-maintenance breed she loves and has raised ever since. “They’re great mamas, and they’ll even foster babies,” she said.
She said she keeps about 30 “show rabbits,” 15 bucks and 15 does. Bucks can be used for both shows and breeding and stay in better condition longer than does. Once bred, does can only be used for breeding, she said.
The rabbit show is broken up into separate competitions between the different breeds, each of which has its own standard for judges to evaluate the rabbits on, Shaver said. Within their breed, the rabbits are split up and judged according to the color of their fur. The winners of each color group then move on to be judged for best of the breed.
Rabbits are judged on a 100-point system and score points for their various features, such as the properness of their head or the straightness of their ears. As judges look at the features, they will knock points off from the initial 100 points that each rabbit has.
“The judge goes over it and he looks at its fur, they look at their eyes, their ears, their teeth, make sure they all have five toenails on the front feet, four on the back feet, make sure that there’s no herniations or bumps or anything, make sure that they have a tail and then they just start looking at it,” Shaver said.
Sparks’s current rabbit count stays around a modest 120, but she used to be “die-hard” about participating in shows, at one point keeping about 400 rabbits, she said. It would take at least two to three hours a day to feed and water the rabbits, and preparing for a show could take days of barn work.
Sparks’ barn is equipped with big fans and commercial coolers, with the goal to keep the interior’s temperature below 85 degrees in the summertime, she said. Bell said rabbits get rid of body heat by the padding and circulation in their ears, so airflow is necessary to keep the heat away from their ears.
Rabbits go sterile when they get too hot, Shaver said. She air-conditions her barn whenever the temperature gets over 90 degrees. “They can take cold weather, or colder weather, a lot more than they can the heat.”
Rabbit department Superintendent Debbie Hill said she has about 40 rabbits, but her barn can hold 100. Hill’s rabbit breeds are more petite, hyperactive and have short fur. They can stand the heat, but their 2.5-pound bodies are more sensitive to cold. If she doesn’t keep an eye on them, they’ll just sit and shiver.
Sparks started rabbit-raising with her kids as a family project. She said she’s kept the hobby for so many years because of the network of friends she’s made through the shows, she said.
Hill said she’s seen people in the community shuttle rabbits and equipment for each other, and she has rabbit handler friends across the country who’s supported her through life challenges.
“Everybody’s always willing to help,” Sparks said. “You can make a post on Facebook right now about, ‘I need some help doing something something,’ and I guarantee you, within 10 minutes, you’ll have 50 people answer.”
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.