The Clothesline Project begins Monday, seeks to raise awareness on domestic abuse and sexual assault
Illustration by design editor Vivian Santillan

The Clothesline Project, an event that raises awareness on relationship violence and sexual assault, will be held at the Maverick Activities Center from Monday through Oct. 29.

Kendra Zellan, assistant director for Student Advocacy Services, said the project is a national campaign where students can see T-shirts decorated by victims, survivors or allies of domestic violence and sexual assault. This way, victims and survivors would know that they are not alone and there are people that support them, she said.

Zellan said the shirts will display powerful messages as a way for survivors and victims to process their experience and move forward.

This event will also take place at both the University Center mall and the Library mall from Oct. 11 to Oct. 22.

Zellan said this event is hosted in October because it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

