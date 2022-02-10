The changing menu: Arlington Eatery introduces rotating restaurants to The Commons

Students sit in front of Arlington Eatery on Feb. 7 at The Commons. The eatery is a system of rotating local restaurants. 

 Photo by Shelby Carter

Maverick Dining introduced The Arlington Eatery, a space for rotating restaurants, in The Commons on Feb. 7, said Megan Hein, Maverick Dining’s marketing manager.

The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Hein said.

The idea involves partnering with Metroplex restaurants and cycling them through the new designated space every two to four weeks, she said.

“Essentially, it's a restaurant concept that focuses on variety and local flavor,” Hein said.

To complement their focus, Maverick Dining considers student feedback when deciding which restaurants make the cut and allows their staff to express themselves inside of the kitchen.

When a local restaurant partnership could not be finalized by opening day, this freedom allowed Maverick Dining to pull together an authentic, diverse menu that reflects the students it serves, said David Aldape, UTA Dining Services senior executive chef.

They named the eatery’s first restaurant, BEBE’S Arepas Y Mas, after the primary cook behind its Hispanic cuisine.

“We have a diverse group of students. We have a diverse group of directors and managers,” Aldape said. “We tap them on the shoulder, and we say, ‘Hey, here's what we’d like to do. Bring your flavors in. Let's be authentic and respectful of the culture.’”

Aldape and the cooking staff knew arepas — cornmeal infused with meats and cheeses — would be the main dish but decided to add a variety of Hispanic dishes including tacos, quesadillas, churros and agua frescas anyway.

BEBE’S offers vegetarian options as well, Aldape said.

The eatery will try to incorporate these and other healthy dishes as different restaurants work to accommodate the vast palette and dietary needs of UTA’s diverse community.  

Interior design sophomore Julio Moya enjoyed BEBE’S tacos Wednesday and was pleased with his first experience.

Moya said he would like to see barbeque come through the eatery, and he looks to discover local cuisine as the menus change.

Students can leave feedback and submit suggestions by messaging Maverick Dining’s Instagram or by participating in their focus groups and surveys, Hein said.

Aldape said the relationship with students is crucial, providing an anchor during the pandemic, for which they are truly grateful.

“We’re not perfect. No one’s perfect. We try to be better than what we were the day before,” he said. “That's kind of our world. That's our main goal.”  

