The CARES Act will give eligible adults $1,200, but most college students will not receive a check

President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act into effect Friday, which will give a $1,200 check to eligible adults among other relief efforts. However, most students won’t receive a check.
Dependents are not eligible for the funding, under the language of the bill. Typically, dependents include full-time students under the age of 24.
The bill states individuals with gross incomes of $75,000 or less will receive $1,200 and parents will receive an additional $500 per child. Those with a joint tax return will receive $2,400.
The $1,200 check will be reduced by 5% if the individual’s gross income exceeds $150,000 in joint returns and $112,500 in the case of the individual being head of the household. They must have a social security number to receive the payment.
The bill's purpose is to provide emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families and businesses affected by the virus pandemic.
Before Trump signed the bill, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed it on Wednesday with a 96-0 vote. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the bill Friday morning, clearing the way for Trump's signature.
A $600 increase in unemployment benefits per week to individuals is also included in the bill.
The bill comes after the U.S. surpassed China and Italy in having the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, according to data retrieved by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University Friday. The U.S. total is over 100,000 cases.
Texas has over 1,700 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, there have been over 110 positive cases reported in Tarrant County, with 19 in Arlington, according to the county website.
Trump also announced that he signed an executive order giving the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security the authority to activate the ready reserve components of the military.
The order will allow the mobilization of medical disaster emergency response personnel by activating thousands of experienced military members including retirees, Trump said.
