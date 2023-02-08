The Campus Cat Coalition stays paw-sitive in winter weather

When cold weather like last week’s rolls through, the Campus Cat Coalition takes measures to keep UTA’s feline friends safe.
The student organization cares for stray and feral cats around campus by providing the felines with food, water, shelter and medical care, according to its website.
In December, members noticed some of the cat shelters they had built were deteriorating, so they decided to replace them, said McKayla Mellen, English sophomore and coalition president. They replaced about five shelters and added some new ones, bringing the total to 16. Previously, there were 14 shelters around campus.
In addition to building shelters for the animals, the coalition has a team of feeders consisting of students and volunteers that feed the campus cats once a day, even during cold weather, said William Cleland, aerospace engineering freshman and coalition head of membership.
“I’ve been really surprised with how well they’ve been able to do it through all this snow,” Cleland said.
For longevity, each shelter has been elevated with bricks so they don’t flood when it rains, he said. The roofs have also been taped down to prevent them from flying away.
The organization started in 2018 and is student-funded, using money from membership dues and donations to buy necessary supplies. The shelters are made from Rubbermaid containers, and all of December’s tubs came from the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, Mellen said. Each one is filled with insulation and hay.
The shelters are simple in design but useful for the campus cats on cold days, said Zachary Markines, information systems sophomore and head of feeding, in a text. Since most of the cats are feral, they tend to head to the sewers for warmth.
Those cats reemerge once the weather warms up, Markines said.
Because of the frequency cats reproduce, they’re considered an invasive species, Mellen said. The coalition mitigates this using a trap-neuter-release method, where they sterilize the cats then let them back out. Doing so has helped keep the population down.
Around campus, Cleland said there are nearly 150 known cats, especially on the outskirts. About 50 of them have been given a name. For example, there’s “Microwave,” a cat Cleland refers to as “Mr. Popular.”
The university is the cats’ home, Markines said.
“They’ve shown no signs of moving away, and as such, we as students can help make sure their time here is a good one of comfort and food and not one of scavenging,” he said.
The cats sometimes help students feel safe and remind them of home, which alone is enough to have an organization all about them, he said.
Cleland said students shouldn’t worry about the campus’s cats in the cold weather.
“They’re hearty individuals,” he said. “They’re used to being outdoors. They can survive in this weather. They’ve got each other to keep warm, they’ve got their shelters. They’ll make it.”
Mellen advises students not to bring the feral cats inside because they could potentially be dangerous.
“We just want to reassure people that they are safe,” she said. “We are still feeding them and keeping an eye on them.”
