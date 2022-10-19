The birth of Texas Star: 10 facts about Ferris wheel

The Texas Star Ferris wheel rotates Oct. 5 at the State Fair of Texas. The wheel was introduced in 1985 and costs 12 coupons to ride.

One of Fair Park’s most popular rides, the Texas Star Ferris wheel, stands as the state’s tallest Ferris wheel year-round. 

Here are 10 fun facts about the Texas Star Ferris wheel:

1. The Texas Star stands 212 feet tall, one of the tallest Ferris wheels in North America. 

2. The Texas Star opened in 1985. 

3. The wheel has 44 cabins, each holding six passengers. 

4. The wheel receives a several-hour-long safety inspection each day of the fair. 

5. The wheel was built by the SDC Corporation in Reggio Emilia, Italy. 

6. Building the ride costs $2.2 million.  

7. The ride takes passengers on a 12-minute rotation around the wheel.  

8. The Talley/Brown family owns the wheel. 

9. A ride costs 12 coupons. 

10. The minimum height requirement to ride is 36 inches. 

