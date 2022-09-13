Teton Ridge, a brand celebrating the legacy of America’s West, is bringing The American Rodeo to Globe Life Field in Arlington from March 8 through 11, 2023.
Events will include The American Contender Tournament Finals, Contender Tournament Wild Card, The American Performance Horseman, music and a western-festival experience.
The American Rodeo will bring finalists from across the U.S. to compete for prizes over $1 million.
The American Performance Horseman on March 10 will host three additional western drills: reining, cow horse and cutting.
Organizers will announce ticket sales information and other event details such as performances later this fall.
