Arlington to host The American Rodeo at Globe Life Field in 2023

The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Teton Ridge, a brand celebrating the legacy of America’s West, is bringing The American Rodeo to Globe Life Field in Arlington from March 8 through 11, 2023.

Events will include The American Contender Tournament Finals, Contender Tournament Wild Card, The American Performance Horseman, music and a western-festival experience.

The American Rodeo will bring finalists from across the U.S. to compete for prizes over $1 million.

The American Performance Horseman on March 10 will host three additional western drills: reining, cow horse and cutting.

Organizers will announce ticket sales information and other event details such as performances later this fall.

