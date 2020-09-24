The 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals is coming to AT&T Stadium this November

Jose Vitor Leme, Team Brazil bull rider, celebrates after his ride during the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup on Feb. 16 at AT&T Stadium. 

AT&T Stadium will host the 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals in November, according to a news release.

Due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions, the event relocated this year from Las Vegas to Arlington and will take place Nov. 12-15. The announcement comes after the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo announced its relocation to Globe Life Field from Las Vegas.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship will take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. The competition begins Nov. 9, with the championship rounds being held during the world finals Nov. 13-15 inside AT&T Stadium, according to the news release.

The world finals will award a $1 million bonus and gold buckle to the organization’s world champion, and a $300,000 check to the event winner.

“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” PBR commissioner Sean Gleason said in the news release.

Mayor Jeff Williams said he’s excited about PBR bringing its world finals to the “American Dream City,” according to the news release.

“This larger-than-life, premier bull riding competition captivates an international audience and it's the perfect fit for our world-class Entertainment District,” Williams said.

The next PBR Global Cup USA, which was to be held at AT&T Stadium in 2021, will relocate to Las Vegas next spring.

PBR Direct four-day packages will go on sale Sept. 28-30, with PBR Direct single day tickets on sale Oct. 1-2. General public tickets will go on sale Oct. 5, according to the news release.

Tickets can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium box office, on its website or through SeatGeek.

