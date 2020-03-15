Tarrant County Public Health identified a fourth positive case of COVID-19, Saturday.
The individual is a Tarrant County resident who was in close contact with an American Airlines pilot, who is an out-of-state resident that tested positive earlier in the week, according to a Tarrant County press release. The individual was tested in a private lab.
The individual was isolated at home when symptoms developed, and no one at DFW International Airport came in contact with the fourth patient since then, stated Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja, in the press release.
This comes after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley declared a local state of disaster for the county on Friday, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Currently, there are three other cases in Tarrant County.
Cases detected at public health labs using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assay are considered to be confirmed positive as of Saturday.
The first case is of an individual who traveled to Kentucky in late February, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The second case is of an individual who traveled overseas.
The third case was the result of being a contact of a Collin County case.
As of Saturday evening, Texas has 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering on Saturday evening. This includes zero deaths and zero recoveries.
There are over 2,000 cases in the U.S, including 57 deaths and 12 recoveries, according to data retrieved from the center Saturday.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent contracting COVID-19, according to the CDC website. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
@david___a23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.