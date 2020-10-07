Early voting in Texas will officially start Oct. 13 for the Nov. 3 general election, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
In July, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that extended in-person early voting by about a week starting Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 due to COVID-19.
The proclamation allowed the extension and allows voters to deliver a marked ballot in person to the early voting clerk’s office on or before Election Day.
The Republican Party of Texas and multiple GOP officials argued that the proclamation violated two provisions of the Texas Election Code as they relate to the general election on Nov 3.
The first provision states that early voting by personal appearance begins on the 17th day before the election. The original start date for early voting was Oct. 19.
It also states that voters must deliver a marked ballot in person to the voting clerk’s office only when polls are open on Election Day.
They petitioned for a writ of mandamus directing the Texas Secretary of State to conduct the Nov. 3 general election according to the original provisions. The Texas Supreme Court denied the argument as the election is already underway.
According to the opinion of the Supreme Court, Abbott’s action is not unconstitutional and realtors waited “too long” since he issued the proclamation to seek mandamus relief.
“To disrupt the long-planned election procedures as relators would have us do would threaten voter confusion,” said Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, who delivered the opinion of the Court.
