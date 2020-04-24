The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy is in the process of revising its ruling to allow all 30 hours of upper-level accounting courses to be taken online.
The board will meet on May 14 to finalize the decision, said William Treacy, Texas State Board of Public Accountancy executive director. Previously, if a student took more than 15 hours online they would be ineligible to take the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination, or CPA exam.
The board passed an emergency provision for online courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, which allows students to receive more than 15 hours of credit for the spring and summer semesters toward the CPA exam.
The new ruling will make the change permanent, Treacy said.
“We were in the process of reconsidering it, just in general terms,” Treacy said. “Then [our decision] was hastened by the onset of the virus.”
Accounting Department chairperson Ramgopal Venkataraman said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, UTA didn’t teach upper-level accounting classes online. This is because students often take upper-level accounting classes from multiple colleges, some of which are only offered online.
Prior to the new ruling, Venkataraman said he was concerned that if students took their classes online during the summer, they wouldn’t count toward the CPA exam.
“We need to make sure that we take care of [the students],” he said.
The board had not changed its requirements before the pandemic because they were concerned about the testing capabilities for online platforms, Venkataraman said. Additionally, teaching accounting online can be difficult for professors, he said.
Venkataraman said the board has traditionally been helpful with other issues in the past. On learning of the new ruling, he said removing restrictions on mode of study will be helpful.
Accounting junior Khallyl Hodgen said students have had more access to information during the pandemic but are still having to teach concepts to themselves. Without a professor to work through problems with her, she’s had to rely on platforms like Youtube and Chegg to teach herself concepts, she said.
“We need someone who’s experienced or has a lot of knowledge about it to really explain the concepts,” Hodgen said.
Hodgen said if possible she would never take an accounting class online again. It’s definitely harder when a professor isn’t technologically inclined or can’t help work problems out, she said.
She understands why the board is making this decision and said everyone has had to make adjustments during the pandemic. However, students learn just enough to pass tests online but not enough to pass the CPA exam or work as accountants, she said.
Cherie Henderson, clinical associate professor and accounting graduate adviser, said in-person classes are better suited for accounting because it’s more interactive and allows students to ask questions. She doesn’t think the Accounting Department would ever want to offer all of its classes online, but she doesn’t see any problem with offering some classes online.
Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all courses online, both students and professors are getting used to it, she said.
“Some people are finding they’re liking online, but most of my students say they will be happy to be back in the classroom,” Henderson said. “It’s very much depended upon how you work independently when you’re doing online work.”
@spencerbrewer10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.