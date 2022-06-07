Texas political landscape grows more uncomfortable for LGBTQ+ community

Rodelynn Yamba, who is nonbinary, had already braced themselves for the political landscape when they moved to Texas with their family in 2014. It wasn’t solely about the people as much as the politicians, whom they perceived as using derogatory rhetoric to “perpetuate hate and ignorance” against the LGBTQ+ community.
Eight years later, the impression hasn’t changed much. The social work junior now intends to move to either the East or West Coast — “probably not in the South” — with their girlfriend of three years once they complete college.
Yamba isn’t alone.
From banning K-12 transgender student-athletes from playing on teams corresponding to their gender identity to Gov. Greg Abbott enforcing the opinion that gender-affirming health care for transgender youth is child abuse, the last few years have taken their toll on members of the Texas LGBTQ+ community who are now seeking to leave the state.
Last year, the state considered dozens of bills that targeted the transgender community, particularly the youth, according to Equality Texas, an LGBTQ+ advocate group. While most were shut down, Abbott signed House Bill 25 into law and effectively banned K-12 transgender student-athletes from participating on teams aligned with their gender identity since January.
An article by the Associated Press in March 2021 showed that state lawmakers could rarely cite instances where transgender student-athletes had advantages over cisgender peers. When asked by Texas House legislators last October, Republican Texas Rep. Valoree Swanson, who drafted HB 25, failed to name a clear example of transgender student-athletes taking a cisgender child’s spot or athletic scholarship opportunity.
Drawing sophomore Basil Hammack, who identifies as nonbinary, said they used to play recreational soccer until they realized their gender identity. After that, they became uncomfortable playing on teams, as they would face harassment playing on a men’s team and would not feel like themselves on a women’s team.
“That argument, specifically about trans women having an advantage, is very misogynistic, and that rhetoric is basically saying that trans women aren’t women and also saying that people who are born male are superior to people who are born female, which is just incorrect,” Hammack said.
Many people are affected by policies created by legislators who seem to refuse to care about their constituents, and they can’t do anything about it, Arlington resident Landry Rhodes said. A UTA alumnus and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Rhodes is a campus organizer for Texas Rising, a nonprofit organization advocating for social justice and equality in Texas.
Before HB 25 became law, politicians created bills to require K-12 transgender youths to participate in sports based on their biological sex. Through his work with Texas Rising, Rhodes has had the opportunity to testify in front of the State Senate and talk to parents of transgender children across Texas.
He would hear stories about parents traveling to talk to representatives who weren’t even in their offices or who ignored their complaints and voted along party lines, Rhodes said.
“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, you can just move to a different state that has better policies.’ But there’s a lot of economic factors that go into that that aren’t feasible for a lot of people I know,” he said.
Yamba is among those calculating the economic feasability as they plan their departure. They are financially dependent on their parents, but they plan to leave as soon as they graduate and live independently.
For Yamba, the current rhetoric and legislation passed in Texas reminded them of painful memories from 2019. Back then, they would read about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston’s attempt to work with the Texas Attorney General and the Department of Family and Protective Services to exclude same-sex couples from adopting. It was the religious jurisdiction where they grew up.
“Had I not been the age I was when I read it – I was probably like 17, so I knew better – if I was younger and I read that type of language, it would have been extremely damaging to younger Rodelynn,” they said.
In September, The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youths, reported it had received more than 10,800 crisis contacts from young Texan LGBTQ+ people looking for support. Of those, more than 3,900, 36%, were from transgender or nonbinary youth directly stating they are stressed, using self-harm and considering suicide because of the state’s debated, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
The organization also confirmed it received more than 14,500 calls, chats and texts from young LGBTQ+ Texans in 2021.
“[The politicians] talk about the community like we’re aliens, especially conservatives. They don’t think that we bleed just like they do. We’re human,” Hammack said.
Despite acknowledging that they are more female-presenting, which has helped prevent problems when using the women’s restroom, Yamba said they would like to dress more androgynously or may consider using gender-affirming health care in the future.
They recalled their transgender sister feeling afraid to use restrooms in Texas, so she had to dress stereotypically female to avoid questions and harassment. (Yamba’s sister is attending law school in Washington D.C. Yamba said she didn’t leave because of Texas politics. Instead, D.C. was where their sister wanted to pursue higher education.)
In 2017, the “bathroom bill,” led by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, died after receiving loud opposition and lack of support. The bill would have banned local policies that ensured transgender individuals’ right to use public and school restrooms that match their gender identity.
Yamba said they think passing laws that attack the community is an intentional effort from Texas politicians to harm LGBTQ+ members.
“They think that if they make it, like, a crime, that gay people and transgender individuals will just disappear from the face of the earth, whether that be they kill themselves or just they’re in the closet. I think that’s very much the intention,” they said.
Yamba, who said they grew up amid the homophobic rhetoric, slurs and passive-aggressiveness from their relatives, believes these policies wouldn’t only harm the community but also scare a lot of parents into not supporting their transgender children.
Five years after the death of the “bathroom bill,” the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services began conducting child abuse investigations of parents who provide gender-affirming health care to their transgender children.
The cases started when Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion, connecting certain medical treatments and procedures for transgender youths with child abuse. Abbott then sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, directing the agency to investigate parents who provide the gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
In April, NBC News interviewed a dozen Texas families and reported that three said they will leave the state following Abbott’s directive, compared to only one in the previous month. The publication reported the families’ decision didn’t come overnight. They had followed closely as Texas politicians became increasingly bold in targeting transgender individuals.
“The immediate assumption that, because a child is trans, that they’re being abused is nonsensical,” said Jaya Gratts, president of UTA’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance organization.
Gratts, who is nonbinary, said they have a friend who’s recently graduated and gone to further their education out of state because of Abbott’s policies. Gratts, however, has never thought about leaving. As a member of the city’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, they and other members are instead contributing to organizing the first-ever Arlington Pride event, which will be held June 11.
The event didn’t arrive without opposition. Anti-gay activists joined a city council meeting in May to express their disapproval of the LGBTQ+ community and the event. However, it is still happening as scheduled. LGBTQ+ members and activists in Arlington also showed up to support the city’s plan to host the event.
Hammack said they believe in staying in Texas to fight and advocate for the community. While they know it will be significantly harder to have a solid group as more people leave, they also understand that many people no longer have the mental capacity to fight and choose to leave.
It’s important to be optimistic, Yamba said. But they don’t see the situation becoming better in Texas. Assuming things will improve and taking on a passive role does not change how LGBTQ+ individuals are treated every day.
“I’m worried for my sense of safety and what will happen in the future,” they said.
