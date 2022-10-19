Texas mitigates flooding damages, future risk with collaborative initiatives

When nourishing rains turn to dangerous floods, years-long planning and collaborations from UTA professors, regional scientists, engineers and public works officials are tested.
The improvements to campus and Arlington city roads, drainage systems and flood warning systems are designed to mitigate flooding’s impact and prepare for when water turns damaging.
As the climate continues to warm, the atmosphere will be able to hold more water, increasing the risk for frequent substantial flooding, Arne Winguth, professor and chair of the Earth and Environmental Sciences department, told The Shorthorn in September.
The need for cooperative solutions across universities and local governments that curb flooding’s impact and strengthen response time is only growing.
Between 2010 and 2020, Texas led the nation in flood-related fatalities, but it has also led the charge in flood risk resiliency efforts alongside other states, said Matt Lepinski, lead hydraulic engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In this period, more than 200 people died in Texas, with 156 of those registered deaths — 70% of the total — occurring between 2015 and 2017, according to the National Weather Service.
Cities need adequate planning and sustainable stormwater infrastructure to prevent concentrated flooding areas, said Nick Fang, civil engineering associate professor. Rapidly developing locations in the Metroplex create runoff that could overtax the capacity of federal reservoirs if nothing is done.
The Texas Water Development Board drafted the state’s first-ever state flood plan in 2020. The plan divided Texas into 15 regions, including the Metroplex, each with separate planning groups responsible for developing Texas’ regional flood plans, which will form the state flood plan, according to the board. The regional plans are due by January 2023 and the state plan by September 2024.
These 15 areas will provide information that identifies requisite projects addressing each region’s flooding issues, said Edith Marvin, director of Environment and Development at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, a voluntary organization of local governments and community members that collaborate on regional planning and specific community needs.
In the ’80s, the organization partnered with the Texas Water Development Board, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations to form a program called Common Vision due to concerns about flooding risks in the Trinity River area, Marvin said.
Studies by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dating back to 1990 revealed that the area had the potential to incur $11 billion in damages in future flooding events. Around this time, Common Vision created a flood management task force to focus its flood mitigation initiatives.
“That’s been happening for 30-plus years now, and it’s been very effective,” Marvin said. “It’s helped to retain that storage needed in the Trinity [River] and helped to reduce the flooding and the flooding impacts that would have occurred over all these decades had the project and the group not been formed.”
One of the task force’s initiatives was to create Flood Data North Texas, a regional flood warning software platform. The system monitors water levels across North Texas through a network of flood gauges that offers a shared interactive platform to warn communities as storms track across the region.
The gauges can view each other’s data, which feeds into a community dashboard that the public can access. The system displays the information and sends notifications to the respective emergency responders, allowing residents and governments to react before flooding occurs, Marvin said.
As more communities participated in the platform, the task force, specifically the Texas Water Development Board, requested a research team to optimize the system, which Fang led alongside professors from UTA, Rice University and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
The team interviewed communities using the system and collected data on learned lessons, their recommended management practices and their consensus on which information would be most useful then drafted a guidance document that reflected the findings, Fang said. The document outlined how they can examine existing resources, install and implement the early flood warning system, follow through on operational maintenance as well as retain system knowledge.
The guideline was submitted last month after approval and multiple peer reviews, he said. Per the research group’s website, it will not only serve flood mitigation needs but also as a reference for community leaders, county judges and floodplain managers to aid in future floods.
These types of programs put technology and flood risk reduction capabilities into the hands of the consumer and, in some cases, allow people to be proactive instead of reactive, Lepinski said.
“By reducing that uncertainty to that flood risk, we have been able to take that concept and coordinate with folks like [North Central Texas Council of Governments] to say, ‘Well, if this data is available, let’s try and couple it with the good work you’re doing at the local level,’” he said.
Flood Data North Texas and similar systems could be crucial during extreme events like the historic flooding that hit the Metroplex on Aug. 22 and, more severely, the 2018 floods that killed UTA doctoral student Alan Amaya after he was swept away by rushing stormwater near Greek Row Drive. That year’s flood damages also accelerated Arlington’s decade-long stormwater project.
The project traces back to a watershed study that was conducted in response to the 2010 Tropical Storm Hermine, which traveled through North Texas and drenched the Metroplex, said Amy Cannon, assistant director of the Stormwater Management program for Arlington Public Works. The storm’s flooding revealed that many areas were using maps from the ’80s, requiring the government to holistically improve the watersheds and floodplain mapping.
“We went through over a 10-year process and systematically studied each of the major watersheds in Arlington to update it based on its current land use,” Cannon said.
As the process continued, new projects were identified, and the list kept growing with each study. Her team eventually had to prioritize specific areas and secure additional funding, she said.
A comprehensive stormwater plan was already forming when the floods hit in 2018, accelerating the process as more damages incurred, Cannon said. The plan, which was presented to Arlington City Council in 2019, has since addressed and improved damaged flood-prone areas.
Projects have been completed on Mansfield Road at Thames Drive, Maywood Drive and one section of Powder Horn Lane, she said. These areas were damaged in the 2018 floods and were prioritized under the stormwater maintenance program.
The city also completed part of the Matthews Court Project, which improved drainage along Fielder Road and the crossings at Randol Mill Road that lead into Randol Mill Park, Cannon said. As the biggest project to date for the stormwater program, it also extended the storm drain and improved the neighborhood channel.
Over the years, the city received reports of homes flooding in the area during heavy rain events, and the stormwater program aims to mitigate flooding while maintaining existing infrastructure. The Matthews Court Project is designed to reduce widespread flooding throughout the Pecan Park, Oak Hollow and Sanford Square subdivisions. Once completed, it will provide flood protection for 65 homes at risk in a 100-year storm event, according to Arlington Public Works.
But mitigating flooding damages is always a balancing act where officials have to evaluate that if they had fixed one area, they wouldn’t create subsequent problems either upstream or downstream, she said.
While a drainage extension is currently under construction along Fielder Road, the city is reviewing and evaluating damaged areas in South Arlington following the Aug. 22 flooding, Cannon said.
“We may not have a problem in this location today, but if we fix this problem over here, are we gonna move this problem over there?” she said.
The city also tries to employ green solutions to restore the natural floodplains when possible, she said.
These nature-based solutions are cost-effective and help enhance the infiltration process by providing permeable surfaces without impacting the surrounding environment, Fang said. People have been implementing these low-impact development strategies across the Metroplex.
Many have installed zero-maintenance lawns made from crushed granite instead of grass, allowing rapid infiltration. There are also some green roofs — a collection of grass, trees and other foliage that are installed on the original roof — being used.
But these might not be the best solution, because the Texas climate can make it difficult for green roofs to survive, he said. Green roofs can be placed on top of buildings, but the real benefit comes from them being self-sustainable.
“Each technology, especially for [low impact development] practices, is definitely location specific,” Fang said.
UTA applied its own natural solutions when the hard surfaces around the park on Greek Row Drive were removed and replaced with grass, said Don Lange, assistant vice president for Facilities Management and Campus Operations. The project was part of a larger initiative called “gray to green” aimed at implementing more permeable green spaces.
Grass and native plants have been added in areas north of the University Center, and parking garages are being built in place of surface parking lots to fit more vehicles on a smaller footprint, Lange said.
The Facilities Management Office also explores sustainable product selections for both building construction and consumable products, some of which included energy-efficient roofs, insulated glass and solar film and the incorporation of green roof technology in the Engineering Research Building, according to UTA’s sustainability website.
Rain events are resulting in increasingly flooded roadways, neighborhoods and critical infrastructure, highlighting the need for more comprehensive stormwater planning, Lepinski said.
UTA and other universities have an important role alongside their government partners in improving current and preventing future flooding consequences.
Many UTA research projects spear toward disaster mitigation, providing the opportunity to pass down this knowledge to the next generation of technical professionals, Fang said. As a Texas Tier One institution that excels in research and engineering, it can also serve as a community platform.
The university is here to improve people’s lives, to enhance community resilience and to solve community problems, he said. It will continue to serve multiple roles in the flooding discussion and is a critical partner in helping society be proactive in its disaster and emergency preparations, Fang said.
“We cannot be reactive. Because once it happens, it’s too late,” he said.
