Texas Intercollegiate Press Association recognizes The Shorthorn with 40 awards

The Shorthorn staff of 2021 won Overall Excellence in Division I Newspaper and Best in Show for its March 9 issue at the 2022 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Convention held March 23 to 26.
The convention hosted live contests to test students’ skills. The Shorthorn staff placed first in three of them: Newspaper Design, Copy Editing and Print Sportswriting.
The staff also won awards for work published in 2021. Between the convention and last year’s work, The Shorthorn won 40 awards.
The success at the convention was a group effort, said Angelica Perez, The Shorthorn editor in chief, who won first place in the Newspaper Design live contest. She believes she wouldn’t be the person she is today without the help of the staff that came before her.
“Ultimately, I think it's good recognition, and it shows our staff that we're doing something right,” Perez said. “But at the end of the day, as long as we're producing accurate content for our readers, I think that's enough.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention had not been held in person since 2019.
Most of The Shorthorn staff had never attended the convention before, said Laurie Fox, newsroom adviser and Student Publications assistant director. She said she’s proud watching students get out of their comfort zones while reporting or photographing.
Fox said she’s excited when students take something they’ve trained on, put it to use and benefit from it.
“When something clicks with a student, that's a great feeling that we're doing something right,” she said. “Just being here to witness that every day, it’s magical.”
Winning first place in Print Sports Writing, sports editor Andrew Tineo said the live contest enhanced his skills, potential and confidence in his ability to write “on the fly.”
“[The Shorthorn] stands up to the level of expectation it has, and the level of expectation will continue to grow with more awards, more accolades on our belt,” Tineo said.
Elias Valverde II, Shorthorn alumnus and Dallas Morning News photography fellow, placed in several categories. He also won Photojournalist of the Year for the second year in a row.
The training and mentoring provided by the publication was invaluable, Valverde II said.
“Just having these awards come around every once in a while is a nice reminder that we are doing good work, and people are appreciating it and seeing it,” he said.
Although The Shorthorn staff received several awards for their work, Student Publications director Will Parchman said they don’t do journalism for that purpose. However, the awards do serve as recognition of fair, accurate reporting and the hard chase of stories.
The publication is continuing its lineage of expert reporting that’s recognized by others, Parchman said.
“[The recognition is] just a testament to the fact that we do this every day,” he said. “People see the quality.”
