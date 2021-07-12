Texas House Democrats break quorum a second time in effort to prevent tighter voting legislation

Texas House Democrats left the state to break quorum again in the special legislative session Monday in an effort to block passage of Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3, both bills seeking to change current voting rules. They are headed to Washington D.C.
Both bills have similar traits to Senate Bill 7, which was killed in the regular session, such as strengthening partisan poll watchers and new ID requirements for voting by mail, according to The Texas Tribune.
Chris Turner, House Democratic Caucus Chair, D-Grand Prairie; Rafael Anchía, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair, D-Dallas; Nicole Collier, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair, D-Fort Worth; Garnet Coleman, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair, D-Houston; and Dean Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston; released a statement on the decision to break quorum Monday.
“Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote,'' according to the statement. “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans — and all Americans — from the Trump Republicans’ nationwide war on democracy.”
This is the second time Democrats broke quorum to stop the passage of the voting legislation. The Democrats walked out of the regular session in the final hours and killed Senate Bill 7, a controversial bill aimed to address election security in Texas, as the regular session ended, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This time, they flew to Washington D.C. to encourage Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, two pieces of legislation aiming to expand voting access and voter registration.
Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Monday following the Democrats’ decision to break quorum.
Democrats must get back to the job they were elected to do.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 12, 2021
Their constituents must not be denied important resources simply because their elected representatives refused to show up to work. pic.twitter.com/dGC9DceRaZ
“Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve,” Abbott said in the statement. “As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.”
Democrats must stop playing partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do, he said.
Dade Phelan, Speaker of the House, released a statement stating that the House would use all available resources given to them under the Texas constitution and the House rules to secure a quorum.
“The special session clock is ticking — I expect all Members to be present in our Capitol in order to immediately get to work on these issues,” Phelan said in the statement.
House Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, is part of the group that flew to Washington D.C. and said in a tweet that the group does not plan to return for the rest of the special session.
“We’re prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session,” Talarico tweeted. “This decision wasn’t easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House. But we won’t sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine.”
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.