Texas heat rises to near record-high degrees Monday

The Metroplex capped out at 108 degrees Monday, close to matching the heat temperature record set in 2011.
The area is under an excessive heat warning, with the majority of the state in that status or under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service. It has eclipsed the 100-degree mark more times in 2022 than in the previous three years.
The air temperatures were predicted to go as high as 110 today, which would have tied the record for the highest temperature in 2011. Texas recorded the hottest summer in 1980 when the temperature reached 113 degrees.
The region is on a trajectory to finish with the most triple-digit days in a year since 2013, according to the Dallas Morning News. The record for the highest number of 100-degree days in a year occurred in 2011 with 71 days.
Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said she has grown up in the area but has not felt such a warm summer since 2011.
“We have a heat advisory, and then we have an excessive heat warning. The excessive heat warning we issue less often than our heat advisories,” Gordon said.
An excessive heat warning is when the heat index value reaches 100 degrees or higher for two consecutive days, or the actual temperature is going to be 105 or higher for two consecutive days, Gordon said.
A heat advisory is when the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher, or the temperature is expected to reach 103 or higher.
The minimum temperatures have been rising lately, but there is a prediction for a slight cool front near the end of the week, said Arne Winguth, chair of the Earth and Environmental Sciences department.
The general trend is the temperature remains above normal level and we are in the middle of a La Niña, he said. A La Niña occurs when cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward, leading to droughts in the southern U.S.
“[There’s a] higher likelihood of heat waves, and that is due to manmade climate change or anthropogenic climate change,” Winguth said.
Some ways to stay cool include using splash pad locations in Arlington, avoiding direct sunlight and staying in air-conditioned buildings.
There are three free splash pads in Arlington, alongside the Beacon Recreation Center splash pad that is open all summer for families to enjoy.
Other cooling stations include the Salvation Army on West Abram Street, which operates a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
“We encourage people to check in on their friends and family, especially anybody that belongs to a vulnerable population, including the young, elderly, pregnant, those dealing with chronic illness,” Gordon said. “People in those populations are less able to regulate their temperatures properly, so they are more vulnerable to these types of temperatures and more likely to develop heat-related illnesses.”
