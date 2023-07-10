Texas has banned university DEI offices — what now?

The next six months are looking to be challenging for university Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices across the state as they struggle to adapt to recent laws against the initiatives.

The offices, which broadly aim to promote a diverse faculty and student environment, were called into question by Texas lawmakers at the start of the state’s legislative session. By mid-June, following months of debates and student protests, Gov. Greg Abbott had signed a ban on many DEI practices.

Now, public universities have until Jan. 1, 2024, to determine how to conduct their existing programs through the new laws, which are described in Senate Bill 17. In addition to banning DEI offices, the bill bars universities from hosting mandatory DEI training and hiring staff based on race, sex, color or ethnicity.

“UTA leadership has begun engaging a range of stakeholders, identifying areas and people who may be directly impacted,” said chief communications officer Joe Carpenter on behalf of the university, which has begun to develop strategies in collaboration with UT System to comply with the new laws.

The university promotes its rank as the nation’s fifth-most diverse undergraduate student body and it promotes its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. UTA has had offices dedicated to serving minority student populations since the 1980s, according to the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change’s website. The office aims to build “inclusive and equitable engagements,” overseeing several organizations, programs and events promoting cultural diversity.

Last September, UTA created the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, combining functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, to lead DEI initiatives. These range from compensation to employee relations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

UTA’s Staff Employment Procedure, which outlines the university’s hiring process, states it is committed to hiring staff “without regard to their race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, disabilities, veteran status, or sexual orientation.”

Throughout the spring semester, students protested SB 17, calling on UTA leadership to protect its DEI programs. The university has since assured in a staff-wide email following the session that its commitment to attracting people to UTA’s diverse community won’t change, even through its planning and implementation process.

But it’s unclear what this will look like. Texas A&M responded by directing its institutions to remove DEI statements from their employment or admission practices in March, according to a Texas A&M press release. When facing similar anti-DEI legislation, universities in South Dakota renamed their offices to “opportunity centers,” and made slight changes to how the offices operated, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, a national publication covering universities.

In recent years, DEI has become “integral” to universities, said Karma Chávez, a professor of Mexican American and Latina/o studies at UT-Austin who sits on the executive committee of the UT-Austin American Association of University Professors.

“There's almost no place on campus where DEI hasn't had an influence,” Chávez said, citing the programs’ roles in grant funding, faculty training, and intellectual and cultural diversity.

Even under most DEI-restricting legislation, universities will still have ways to promote an inclusive climate, said Greg Gonzalez, legislative council for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a national nonpartisan foundation defending free speech. The law leaves room for institutional statements, community events, support services and nonmandatory programs to encourage diversity.

The law notably does not directly impact class instruction, campus guest speakers or student organizations. But Chávez said students could still feel affected by the lack of offices devoted to DEI, which have historically spearheaded events and programs that highlight campus diversity.

Students could also feel effects from the bill’s ban on DEI staff training, with faculty no longer having access to resources that make their classrooms feel more inclusive, she said.

“I've been in regular contact with students since February, as they've been very concerned and wanted to know what faculty are thinking about, and trying to figure out how they can be organized and what they can do,” Chávez said.

Last February, Abbott’s chief of staff sent a memo to the governor that led to an initial state-wide pause of university DEI programs. “The innocuous-sounding notion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others,” the memo read.

After the bill was signed, its supporters, like the office of Sen. Brandon Creighton, applauded it as the “most significant ban on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in higher education in the nation.”

Texas is not alone in questioning university DEI initiatives, and its law comes in the wake of the programs facing political pushback across the United States. Florida lawmakers passed similar legislation in May, banning public universities from using state funds to advance DEI and engage in “political or social activism.”

In California, a lawsuit against the University of California at Santa Cruz accuses the institution’s DEI statements of being a “thinly veiled attempt to ensure dogmatic conformity throughout the university system.”

The plaintiff had allegedly sought a faculty position, but now claims his commitments to “colorblind inclusivity,” “viewpoint diversity” and “merit-based evaluation” bar him from competing for the position.

Chávez, who spent the session meeting with Texas legislators and testifying on behalf of the AAUP, has heard similar arguments against DEI. Some claim DEI policies act as a “litmus test” to weed out faculty with Conservative viewpoints, she said. To Chávez, this argument is a misunderstanding as she knows Conservative DEI-supporting faculty.

Gonzalez’s main concern around both DEI-affirming statements and DEI-restricting legislation is how both could be used to prohibit what can be taught in college classrooms, he said. Just like universities cannot require oaths to DEI and political conformity, they also cannot require faculty to affirm patriotism or colorblindness.

Some proponents of the law argue that the initiatives limit faculty academic freedom, forcing professors to agree to DEI commitments they don’t personally hold, Chávez said.

From her perspective, most anti-DEI arguments from Texas legislators were anecdotal. One pointed to a one-time instance where a university was eliminating all white male job candidates in order to advance diversity.

“If that was happening, that's totally messed up,” Chávez said. “But also, that wouldn't be because of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. That would be, in my view, because of misapplication.”

DEI programs should help encourage more diverse hiring practices and address universities’ low amount of tenured Black and brown faculty, said Jake Holtzman, Austin chapter of Students for a Democratic Society president — part of a national organization of progressive student activists.

The bill’s language is vague, and Holtzman fears the laws could be used as a future platform for restrictions against multicultural student organizations and ethnic studies, he said.

Echoing Holtzman, Chávez said she expects broader anti-DEI movements in the 2025 legislative session. Gonzalez said FIRE will continue trying to ensure legislators stay within constitutional free speech lines.

Carpenter said that UTA expects to communicate further about its response to the laws in the fall.

“We hold firm in our belief that UTA will continue its path forward to being one of the most diverse universities in the nation,” he said.

