Texas Department of Transportation to expand I-30, SH 360 and Six Flags Drive

Construction on Interstate 30, State Highway 360 and Six Flags Drive in Arlington continues as the Texas Department of Transportation works to improve connectivity and mobility for drivers.
The $233 million project is anticipated to reach substantial completion by the end of the year when all direct connector ramps, access ramps, mainlines and frontage roads are complete, according to the project’s website.
The ongoing highway construction will transform the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design into a modern, fully-directional interchange with connection ramps for all movements between I-30 and SH 360, according to TxDOT.
For all closures, traffic will detour to surrounding roads before resuming onto any highway.
I-30 west and eastbound main lanes and ramps may be closed for bridge painting nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Aug. 19. Closures will run from Six Flags Drive to Ballpark Way. Expect significant delays during these hours and seek an alternate route. Watch for traffic patterns and drive cautiously.
SH 360 northbound and southbound main lanes and ramps may also be closed for bridge painting during the same dates and times. Closures will run from Avenue J to Six Flags Drive.
The SH 360 northbound and southbound frontage roads between Lamar Boulevard to Six Flags Drive will also be closed nightly for bridge painting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m until Aug. 19.
Previous changes include a new traffic signal at the intersection of I-30 westbound entrance from SH 360/Six Flags Drive, along with a new, permanent I-30 westbound exit ramp to SH 360/Six Flags Drive, according to TxDOT. Another alteration was a new entrance ramp constructed between Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive, entering the SH 360 southbound entrance.
The project became possible in 2014 when 80% of Texas voters approved Proposition 1 funding, which authorized a constitutional amendment for transportation funding, according to TxDOT.
A goal of this project per its website is for Six Flags Drive to be rebuilt from two lanes to five lanes, extending Six Flags Drive north to Avenue H.
For a full breakdown of all detours on I-30, SH 360 and Six Flags Drive traffic visit the project’s website.
@LeoRosas101
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.