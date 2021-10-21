Test your courage in EXCEL’s upcoming Fright Night Haunted House: A Night at Terror Manor

EXCEL Campus Activities brings a night of fun-filled terror to the Bluebonnet Ballroom in the University Center on Saturday with the Fright Night Haunted House: A Night at Terror Manor.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and EXCEL invites guests to test their courage and see how many rooms they can make it through in this haunted house tour.
Isabel Metevier, programming director of EXCEL, said the tour will start in a basement and will continue through different rooms including a dining room, a walk-in freezer, a closet and finally ending in the attic.
“It’s not a simple walkthrough,” Metevier said. “There’s a lot of twists and turns and weird shaped rooms, so it’s going to be a lot of exciting things for people to see.”
EXCEL and Involvement and Engagement staff will be working as actors throughout the tour.
Metevier is most excited for guests to see all the hard work EXCEL has put into this event, she said. The staff has been working countless hours and attending multiple workshops to put this event together.
Most of the decorations are going to be handmade, she said. Members used supplies like toilet paper to make floating candles and boxes to make fake appliances.
Upon entering the haunted house, guests can go in groups or by themselves.
“I would recommend going in groups just so then the line can move in,” Metevier said. “And I think it’s fun to see your friend's reaction as well as experiencing the scare yourself.”
The event is free to attend, and if guests survive through the fright, they will receive a button that reads ‘I survived Terror Manor,’ she said.
