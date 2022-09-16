Temperatures expected to continue climbing during first week of fall
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

Throughout the weekend, temperatures will steadily rise across the Metroplex.

On Saturday and Sunday, the weather will sit around the mid-90s, which is hotter than normal for this time of year, said Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Humidity will also increase and it will feel more like July or August than September, Huckaby said.

He said to expect temperatures to hit around 100 degrees early next week.

This week’s high temperatures and humidity levels contrast the cold front usual for this time of year, he said.

@jrbalvino

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments