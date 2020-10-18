weather (copy)
The Metroplex can expect fluctuating temperatures this week as fall weather starts to settle in the area.

“We’re saying goodbye to summer and starting to get these cold fronts,” said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist. “We are officially in a fall pattern.”

A cold front is expected toward the end of the week with temperatures going back to the low 70s on Friday. He recommends individuals carry a jacket throughout the week as the low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s in the mornings.

“This is what we typically see this time of year,” Hernandez said.

Conditions will stay mostly dry throughout the week, however, with small rain chances in some areas.

“October is one of the wetter months, and unfortunately it has been fairly dry which is a bit unusual,” he said.

