Temperatures continue to climb in the Metroplex this week
File Illustration / Cristina Del Coro Trio

Hot temperatures are expected to continue this weekend with high heat indexes and no rain expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the highs for the weekend will reach up to 107.

Residents should limit their pets’ outdoor exposure and check on the elderly to make sure they’re safe, said Tom Bradshaw, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Try to limit your exposure to being out in the sun in the afternoon,” Bradshaw said. “That's when the heat has its greatest impact on bodies. If you do have to be outside, drink a lot of water.”

The lows for the week will come at night and will be in the lower 80s.

Bradshaw stressed the importance of not leaving children in cars for any extended length of time.

“Even just a couple of minutes can lead to potentially hazardous conditions for any children,” he said.

