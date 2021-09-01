Teik Talks welcomes Student Body President Caitlyn Burge to discuss the return of in-person classes, events

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the semester’s first episode of Teik Talks on Wednesday over Facebook Live to introduce Student Body President Caitlyn Burge and discuss the reopening of the school and events on campus.
When he invited Burge on his Teik Talk, Lim initially intended for the two of them to be in-person side by side, but it went virtual despite them both being on campus. Lim began the discussion by introducing Burge as UTA’s new Student Body President.
As a double major, Burge is both a junior and senior at UTA, majoring in public relations and English.
She said something that inspires her interest in public relations is that she has always been drawn to how people manage catastrophes, and hopes to work in a field that allows her to do crisis management.
“But as far as English goes,” she said, “I actually used to volunteer as an ESL teacher for recent refugees and immigrants who moved into my community. So I really loved working with refugees to kind of tutor them in English.”
Lim said based on Burge’s interests and the direction she is heading, he can see a future headline about her becoming a successful CEO of a major company.
Lim and Burge also discussed the return of campus life and events to UTA.
"It just feels absolutely amazing," she said in regard to returning to campus.
Burge said she recalled when attending MavsMeet Convocation on Aug. 24, the energy of students celebrating their return made it impossible not to smile.
Despite classes operating at partial capacity, Lim said he is thrilled to see campus teeming with students and bustling with the exciting routine of college life again.
“UTA really shines at back-to-school events,” Burge said. “I love the variety of things that we have on campus.”
She said there have been many events on campus that can generate a lot of enthusiasm, such as the Welcome Back BBQ and Waffleopolis. Students can also use the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center and the leadership Honors Program to get a headstart on their leadership skills, Burge said.
“I cannot stress this enough, please get involved in an organization like go to activity fair, go to MavOrgs, check out the different student organizations that we have,” Burge said. “I can guarantee you, you will find one that fits you.”
