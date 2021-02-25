Teik Talks sixth episode explores entrepreneurship development opportunities, benefits

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the sixth episode of Teik Talks on Facebook Live on Thursday to discuss entrepreneurship and economic innovations at UTA.
Lim said when he first started his career in academia, students told him they wanted to work for big corporations like Ford or General Motors. But there has been a shift in thinking recently, as Generation Z is more eager to become entrepreneurs.
Interim executive director Kimberly Mayer and faculty director Matt Clark from the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation joined Lim for the conversation. The discussion focused on how students can develop entrepreneurship ideas based on resources from UTA.
This upcoming fall semester, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation will provide an Introductory Entrepreneurship module to 5,500 incoming freshmen and transfer students. The module will teach students three core components of entrepreneurship: design thinking, creative problem solving and pitching ideas.
“By exposing [students] early on in their academic journey, then not only will we set them up for success in their academic careers but also in their professional lives as well,” Clark said.
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation is also creating a 4000 square-foot space by downtown Arlington for incubator offices, collaborative spaces and classroom spaces that could be finalized by summer, Mayer said.
Students can utilize the FabLab, located in the Central Library, to use 3D printers, screen printers and sophisticated tools to build their products, Mayer said.
Mayer said the Center for Entrepreneurship & Economic Innovation is collaborating with TechFW for two programs: EpICMavs and Deep Dive.
EpICMavs is a weekly discussion series with expert speakers relevant to entrepreneurs and is open to all students. Deep Dive is a seven-week summer program where teams can focus on the company creation to facilitate customer discovery and business plans, Mayer said.
Students can also look into the MavPitch program, a collaboration between the College of Engineering and College of Business. Teams of current UTA students and recent alumni can compete for cash prizes to help launch their businesses.
“In Phase I of the program, they can win up to $15,000 in cash,” Mayer said. “And then they can go through a learning experience like Deep Dive and compete in Phase II, where they can win $25,000. So up to $40,000 to really get their businesses off the ground.”
Clark said entrepreneurship cultivates many power skills such as leadership, team building, collaboration, negotiation, innovation, creativity, problem-solving and decision-making.
“Regardless of a student’s professional path, entrepreneurship cultivates all these great, essential life skills,” he said.
More people are interested in starting their own business, and students want to have a side hustle, he said.
In 2020, the MAVS 100 program recognized the fastest-growing Maverick businesses. The top 30 businesses accumulated almost $700 million in annual revenue.
Lim will host the next episode of Teik Talks to discuss mental health.
