Teik Talks returns to discuss mental health resources on campus

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the seventh episode of Teik Talks on Facebook Live on Wednesday to discuss the importance of mental health and the programs UTA offers to improve it.
Lim stated the importance of self-care and expressed his concern for students during the abnormal and stressful times caused by the pandemic. Lim said he believes UTA is a community that cares about their students’ well-being and invited two guest speakers from the Counseling and Psychological Services to exemplify that belief.
Cynthia Bing, director of outreach services and mental health promotion, and CAPS Ambassador Diana Salgado joined Lim to address the mental health and emotional concerns of students and the resources needed to achieve personal growth and academic success.
“Given the incredible challenge of the last 12 months, I cannot think of a better, more timely topic than this particular one: our mental health,” Lim said.
Bing said CAPS has 18 licensed mental health providers and four full-time psychiatry providers who spend their time in one-on-one sessions with students or facilitating workshops and other activities.
Bing also discussed the importance of CAPS ambassadors, student leaders trained to be an extension of the counseling center. The goal for CAPS ambassadors is to engage students and connect them to the counseling center, Bing said.
“We know that students are likely to first talk with a peer,” she said.
Salgado said she has been able to help people around her with the training she’s received.
“I had a friend reach out to me asking for help,” she said. “It was only just a few days after I had gotten [suicide prevention] training, and I’m so thankful for that.”
To access the services CAPS provides, the first step is to give the office a call at 817-272-3671 and request a first-time appointment to speak to a counselor. She said if students have urgent concerns they can ask to see a counselor on the same day.
If students do not want to schedule an appointment, they can drop in to ask questions and get to know a counselor.
UTA is now a Jed Campus as part of a four-year partnership between CAPS and The Jed Foundation, a suicide prevention nonprofit organization. The Jed Campus project intends to help develop a comprehensive approach to mental health promotion, suicide prevention and substance abuse, Bing said.
For additional information about CAPS, students can follow their social media accounts @UTA_Caps and visit their website at www.uta.edu/student-affairs/caps.
Salgado urged students to use the resources available on campus.
“Try to approach mental health like how you would approach physical health,” Salgado said. “If you have a cough, and you keep getting sick, you would eventually go to the doctor. So it’s the same thing about mental health. If something is persistently bothering you, feel free to reach out.”
Lim said the next episode of Teik Talks will discuss music with guest Jamar Jones, music assistant professor and music industry studies area coordinator.
@DejahAbraham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.