Teik Talks invites vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to discuss diversity initiatives

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the 11th episode of Teik Talks with Bryan Samuel, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, on Tuesday. The two discussed diversity on campus and the university’s diversity initiatives.
Lim talked about his experiences as an Asian American immigrant. He said his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion stems from his journey immigrating to the U.S. from Malaysia.
“When I left Malaysia, I left in part due to the racism and bullying that I personally endured,” he said. “And I'm forever grateful to my adopted country, the United States of America, that has allowed me to heal my wounds and pursue my dreams.”
Samuel said he faced difficulties on his road to college. When he told people he was interested in going to college, they spoke negatively about him and doubted his ability to succeed, he said.
He said when he attended college, he found his passion helping students and assisting them in reaching their personal and academic goals.
“That's my anchor,” he said. “It's my life's work.”
Samuel said there’s a paradigm shift occurring in higher education. For the first time, some universities are composed primarily of marginalized populations, such as social, racial and socioeconomic minorities, he said. Universities are adjusting to their students rather than students adjusting to their universities.
Lim said UTA’s status as one of the most diverse universities in the country drew him to the campus nearly four years ago.
He said he appreciates that UTA is classified as a Hispanic Serving Institution, an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution and awards more bachelor’s and master’s degrees to African American students than any university in Texas.
Samuel said the university is in the process of structuring the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. They plan to hire additional staff to assist with recruiting and educating faculty and staff about critical issues surrounding diversity.
“The more we can enhance what our faculty and staff know about the legitimacy of these issues, the more students will understand that they belong,” he said.
He said UTA Police Department has gone through an intensive review of their policies and procedures to ensure the campus community is treated with dignity and respect.
“All of our commitments are steadfast,” he said. “We're meeting those every day.”
Samuel said one of the areas he will focus on is keeping students enrolled all the way through graduation. He said UTA and many other universities have noticed a “sophomore slump” and “junior jam,” meaning students often leave in their second or third year in college.
Many students start strong but have difficulties dealing with competing priorities like working jobs and making ends meet, he said.
“Somewhere around the second year or the third year is where we’re seeing, you know, a lot of loss and attrition,” Samuel said. “So strategically we’ve got to figure out what that’s about and how to address those things.”
Lim said diversity, equity and inclusion is an indication of a successful institution, and he sees it as a hallmark of UTA.
“[Diversity, equity and inclusion] is a marathon, it's not a sprint,” he said. “We will sustain our efforts and our focus over the long term.”
