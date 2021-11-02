Teik Talks discusses healthcare initiatives with executive director for the Multi-Interprofessional Center for Health Informatics

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the 12th episode of Teik Talks on Tuesday with Marion Ball, executive director of the Multi-Interprofessional Center for Health Informatics. The two discussed health care initiatives the center plans to take.

Ball said the center’s research focuses on health intelligence, consumer health informatics, health care delivery, health literacy and health care management. Health informatics focuses on improving health and healthcare through enabling technologies, she said. The center was created in May 2020.

The formation of the center came from her work experience, when she realized health care sectors work separately to solve the same problem, she said. She believes said sectors should be broadened in order to work together to meet patients’ needs.

“We, in informatics, are trying to do as much as we can to bring these tools into the hands of the provider, the payer and the researcher,” Ball said.

Ball studied at the University of Kentucky and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics. She received her doctorate at Temple University in medical education.

Ball hopes that the center’s research will have a worldwide impact by developing a health care informatics system of the future to improve patients’ outcomes by integrating telehealth technologies.

Lim said he is pleased to have Ball here at UTA, and he cannot wait to see the progress the center will make in the years ahead.

