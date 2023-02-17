TEDxUTA event encourages students to take journey of self-discovery

EXCEL Campus Activities hosted a TEDxUTA event to explore the theme “Finding You” through a series of speakers Friday.
TED is a nonprofit media organization that shares ideas and themes through speeches and presentations. TEDx is independently organized and for smaller, local events that bring people together to share discussions through a TED Talk-like experience, according to its website.
The event featured eight speakers, from students to faculty members. Attendees listened to them in the red-lit Rosebud Theater as they spoke about their experiences of finding themselves. Speakers detailed what guided them to find pieces of themselves, ranging from ancestry and family history to college and cultural experiences.
Persjah Carter, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said before the event that contributing to building the community at UTA through EXCEL helped her find pieces of herself, which inspired the theme.
“You're either an entire mirage of a painting or you’re pieces of a puzzle that you have to pick up and put together as you go through life,” Carter said.
Shabaz Brown, Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change director, spoke at the event and was ecstatic at the opportunity. She is an avid listener of TED Talks and has the app downloaded on her phone.
“I love TED Talks. When I was tapped into for this, I was in disbelief,” she said. “It was like a dream come true.”
Brown spoke about how identity and a person finding themselves relates to creating change and inclusion. Brown said that self-discovery is sometimes about rediscovering something that a person knew was already there, they just didn't have the room to explore it.
“I hope that students can listen to not just my speech, but to all of the speeches that will be given, and reflect on the practices that they've done to find themselves, as that is the theme,” Brown said.
Environmental science sophomore Katherine Atkins attended the event to show support for her friend who spoke.
“I really enjoy going to presentations because you get to learn so much, not only about the topic, but also seeing people’s different presentation styles,” Atkins said. “Usually how they speak, how they present themselves to motivate you is how they motivate themselves, and I think it's really interesting.”
