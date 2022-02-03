Tea Co. opens second location in The Commons

Maverick Dining opened a second Tea Co. in The Commons on Jan.18 to reinvigorate the west side of campus, said Megan Hein, Maverick Dining marketing manager.
A survey in fall 2020, followed by a focus group in spring 2021, revealed the shop was a student favorite among the Maverick Dining options, Hein said. Student feedback, coupled with both Tea Co. management’s and The Common’s desire to expand, provided perfect conditions for the new installment.
The new location, open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is identical to the previous store in the University Center, Hein said.
Milk teas, fresh teas, coffees and blends or smoothies return to the shop’s menu, said Tea Co. manager Van Huynh.
All drinks can be served hot or cold, excluding smoothies, and with a variety of jellies and bobas.
Smoothies and Vietnamese coffee are among the best-selling items, but Huynh also recommends Tea Co.’s Special, a brown sugar milk tea, and her favorite, the Winter Wonderland milk tea.
Netanya Wright, political science and Russian sophomore, frequents the location almost daily for the Hakuna Nataro milk tea and the friendly atmosphere.
The employees create an inviting atmosphere and work to make sure the orders are correct, Wright said.
As a fan of milk tea, she has visited many shops in the past and said Tea Co.’s prices are fair compared to other companies.
Wright thinks the new location should stay open longer.
Hien said the store hours could expand as business increases.
For Huynh and the Tea Co. staff, the students make the work enjoyable.
“I always think students is family, you know,” she said. “They always come and say hi even if they didn’t want drinks.”
