"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" brings record-breaking sales, crowds to Arlington Museum of Art

A collage highlighting Taylor Swift’s music career welcomes fans at The Eras Tour Collection on June 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art. The exhibit highlights some of Swift’s original costumes, photographs and videos.

With both record-breaking streams for her newest album Midnights and crowds throughout her Eras Tour, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has also brought record ticket and membership sales to the Arlington Museum of Art to see their “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” collection.

Open until September 24th, the exhibit welcomes fans to visit and see outfits and set designs from four of Swift’s iconic eras: Fearless, Red, folklore, and Midnights.

The Key to the City of Arlington gleams on a plaque at The Eras Tour Collection on June 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art. Mayor Jim Ross presented the key to Taylor Swift during her Arlington stop on tour.

Quotes by Swift welcome visitors along with quotes from T.S. Elliot, Abraham Lincoln, and many others upon entering the Arlington Museum of Art. “And even louder, ‘without your past, you could never have arrived so wondrously and brutally, by design or some violent, exquisite happenstance… here.”

Kendall Quirk, registrar and director of exhibitions, said time, change, and being a woman are the themes of “The Eras Tour” collection and the other accompanying exhibits: “Girl in a Country Song,” “Hometown Harmonies,” and “Toni Martin: Butterfly Kisses.”

People observe the current exhibition at The Eras Tour Collection on June 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art. The exhibit goes from June 3 to Sept. 24.

Fans who attended the Arlington Shows for Swift’s Eras Tour will recognize the ‘Taylor Swift Way’ street sign that hangs above her key to the city at the start of the exhibit. Next to these is the favorite part of the exhibit for Arlington resident Olivia Miller: a timeline of Swift’s journey through her ten eras.

Starting with the year 1989, fans are told about Swift’s life before her Debut era. Following the timeline they can see fun facts from Debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and her newest era: Midnights.

Photos of Taylor Swift’s Folklore album display at The Eras Tour Collection on June 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art. The Folklore album was created during the pandemic and released July 24, 2020.

Arlington resident Rebekha Tate said the iconic orange couch from Swift’s music video for Anti-Hero, a hit single from her Midnights album, was one of her favorite parts of the exhibit.

Fans will recognize the contemporary retro outfits like the light blue shirt and corduroy pants, the sequined yellow and blue jumpsuit, and the striped ruffle shirt with wide legged jeans accompanying the couch from Swift’s Midnights era photoshoot.

Other outfits included are the black and white dress and striped shirt with a letterman jacket and red pants from Swift’s Red tour (2012), the white marching band outfit and her purple bejeweled dress from her Fearless tour (2009), as well as the flannel dress worn by Swift in folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020).

A decorated drumline hat sits in front of a picture of Taylor Swift wearing it at The Eras Tour Collection on June 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art. The outfit was designed by UTA alumni Tommy Keenum.

Swift’s eras show how time and change can impact an artist, Quirk said. The work that goes into creating these distinct eras is something the museum wants to showcase to new visitors and children attending their summer art camp.

In her song Karma, Swift said, “ask me why so many fade, yet I’m still here.” For Miller, the answer is simple. “She keeps changing,” Miller said.

Taylor Swift's dress glistens in the spotlight at The Eras Tour Collection on June 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art. Taylor Swift wore this dress on her tour featuring the Fearless album.

Whether it be shows or museum exhibits, Swift’s fans show up in support. “Her lyrics,” Miller pointed out, “she’s just so relatable.”

“It hits different,” Tate said.

