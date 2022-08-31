Taste Project brings inclusive dining to Arlington

Taste Project and the city of Arlington are in agreement to open a community restaurant on Cooper Street by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity.
Taste Project is a nonprofit organization and community eatery with no listed pricing on the menus. Guests pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay at a restaurant or a bit extra to help a neighbor in need, said Jeff Williams, executive director at Taste Project.
The project opened its first location in Fort Worth in 2017 to help feed, educate and serve Tarrant County’s food insecure residents, according to a press release. The nonprofit organization has since served more than 125,000 diners.
The soon-to-be-built location will operate exactly as the Fort Worth location and will expand its culinary training and more, depending on the potential uniqueness of Arlington, Williams said.
Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to dine at the establishment, Williams said. The restaurant serves and represents patrons from every aspect of life within the community.
The project will fit in well downtown and be within walking distance of its neighbors, Mission Arlington, the Arlington Life Shelter, UTA and other businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said.
“[Downtown] is an environment where we do have a combination of homelessness and professionals and students, a little bit of everybody in the mix there, and it gives everybody an opportunity to come together at Taste and work together,” Ross said.
The Arlington City Council approved a 10-year lease Aug. 2, with two five-year options to renew, for Taste Project to renovate the building formerly used by the Water Utilities Department and the Arlington Public Library, according to a press release. The restaurant will have 100-plus seats, a production kitchen, culinary classroom and headquarter office.
Ross said Taste Project also offers internships and apprenticeships for employees pursuing culinary arts to boost workforce development.
The restaurant’s open-to-all approach creates a sense of normalcy and unity within the community, which is critical for those experiencing homelessness or food deprivation, he said.
“Reaching out and taking care of those in our communities that need a hand up from time to time, that’s what Arlington always does really well,” Ross said. “That’s why I’m proud that we’re gonna get involved with Taste and welcome them to our city.”
Flower Mound resident Miranda Moore is a regular at Taste Project in Fort Worth and believes it’s a great place for the community that serves amazing food. She plans to dine at the Arlington location once it opens.
Williams said dishes served at Taste Project are made from scratch and inclusive of those with vegetarian or gluten-free diets, navigating dietary or allergy restrictions.
“The fact of the matter is if Taste was just a normal restaurant, I’d still be eating there because the food is that good.” Ross said.
With multi-million dollar operational costs, Taste Project’s Arlington location is anticipated to break ground on construction by the end of the year, Williams said.
Williams said he intends to expand Taste Project and focus its efforts in Texas based on areas where food insecurity is widespread.
“Arlington specifically is a community that is looking for things that sort of fit in with everyday life,” he said. “And I think that is where an operational restaurant really sort of makes sense in the city.”
