Two North Texas counties reported their first presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, Tuesday.
Both Tarrant and Dallas counties made announcements following three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County. According to a Collin County news release, this includes a case of a Frisco man originally reported Monday, his wife and a 3-year-old child, one of the family’s four children.
The six family members and a close family contact were tested and are in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their homes, according to the news release. One school-age child had an inconclusive test and is being retested; all other individuals tested negative.
The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low, according to the news release.
The Tarrant County Public Health Department reported that its case is of a Tarrant County resident who had traveled to a conference in Kentucky in late February, according to a county press release Tuesday. The department’s lab identified the case as part of its recently expanded testing.
“We are interviewing household contacts and have identified places where this person has been and are reaching out to people possibly exposed,” stated Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, in the release.
The department is closely monitoring the situation and working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services and other community partners, according to the press release.
Dallas County Health and Human Services also reported two presumptive positive cases of the disease Tuesday.
The first individual is a 77-year-old out-of-state traveler with extensive travel history, according to a Dallas County news release Tuesday afternoon. The individual was immediately identified and isolated at a Dallas-area hospital, where personnel are treating the individual with appropriate personal protective equipment.
The test result is considered a presumptive case until the CDC confirms it, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated in the news release.
Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director, stated in the news release that while the case is concerning, it is not unexpected.
“We have been watching the numbers increase across the U.S. and have been preparing for this event,” Huang stated. “We are working with all local, regional and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public.”
The second individual is in their 50’s and was a close contact of the first presumptive positive case, according to a separate Dallas County news release Tuesday evening.
“This presumptive positive case was expected and is not cause for concern,” according to the news release. “These cases are not indicative of community spread.”
As of Tuesday, there are over 900 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. This includes 28 deaths and eight recoveries.
There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with about 80,000 coming from China, according to data retrieved from the center Tuesday. There are over 4,000 confirmed deaths, with about 60,000 confirmed recoveries.
Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment to prevent contracting the disease, according to the CDC website. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
@rocio_mhdz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.