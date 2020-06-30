Tarrant, Dallas counties report record-breaking single-day increase of over 600 new COVID-19 cases

 Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn Staff

Record numbers were seen across the state Tuesday as both Tarrant and Dallas counties reported a single-day high of over 600 new COVID-19 cases.

Dallas County reported 601 new cases and 20 deaths, while Tarrant County reported 605 new cases and 3 deaths.

Currently, there are over 33,000 confirmed cases between the two counties: 21,338 in Dallas County and 12,344 in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County reported its previous daily record of 521 last Tuesday, according to the county website. Since then, an ordinance has been put in place requiring face masks to be worn in all county businesses.

The ordinance was introduced Thursday — where it was reported that the county had surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases — and went into effect Friday. The ordinance remains in effect until Aug. 3.

Dallas County saw a previous high of 572 cases Monday.

Because of the recent increase in cases, Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily paused plans to reopen Texas, ordered all bars to close and reduced restaurant capacity back to 50%.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 159,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the state, according to the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 tracker.

