Tarrant County will maintain its masking policy at county buildings

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley speaks during a press conference June 25 at the Tarrant County Commissioners Court in Fort Worth. The new order was prompted by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court decided to maintain its masking policy for county buildings at its Tuesday meeting.

This decision was made as the court discussed how to handle an executive order announced by Gov. Greg Abbott last week that removes the statewide mask mandate and allows businesses to operate at 100% capacity starting Wednesday.

Following Abbott’s announcement, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley lifted the mask mandate for businesses in Tarrant County. He said that Abbott had forced his hand.

Whitley said the court didn’t feel it was the appropriate time to eliminate the mask policy at county buildings, and it would be better to wait until vaccination rates increased. He said the county hasn’t decided on when they will remove the mask mandate for county buildings.

“Once we get to a certain level of vaccination, and that’s probably 60 or 70%, then I feel like we’re about as far along as we’re going to get, and it may be time… to say we’re back to normal,” Whitley said.

Currently, 11% of Tarrant County residents have received first-dose vaccinations, and 6% have received both doses.

Tarrant County has reported 245,629 total COVID-19 cases and 3,028 deaths. Last week, the county reported 2,608 cases.

@ColeKembel

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments