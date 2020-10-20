Tarrant County to open 8 more early voting sites in anticipation of high voter turnout

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the opening of eight additional early voting locations, including one in Arlington, for Oct. 29 and 30.
The decision was made in anticipation of substantially higher voter turnout, which usually occurs the last two days of early voting, according to a court communication document.
These additional locations will open for the last two days of early voting, Oct. 29 and 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As of Tuesday, Tarrant County recorded over 267,000 in-person ballots cast since early voting started Oct. 13. Texas has recorded over 4 million in-person ballots overall, according to the Secretary of State website.
