Tarrant County surpasses 60% ballots cast from registered voters during early voting period

Tarrant County voters turned out in higher numbers for early voting in the 2020 general election compared to the 2016 general election overall, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Through Oct. 31, more than 730,000 ballots have been cast in person or by mail-in ballot, according to Tarrant County’s website. In 2016, about 518,000 ballots were cast through the early voting period. About 683,000 ballots in total were cast by the end of Election Day 2016.
The count reflects about 61% of 1,196,406 registered voters in Tarrant County, according to its website.
The county’s snapshot of early voting reflects record turnout across the state with nearly 9.7 million votes cast before the close of early voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. In 2016, Texas had under 9 million votes cast at the same time.
Alexandra Rojas, advertising and broadcast communications senior, cast her vote at the Maverick Activities Center during the early voting period in Texas.
“I wanted to early vote because I had my mind set on who I wanted from the get-go,” Rojas said.
The MAC had a sanitization station, but poll workers weren’t sanitizing the area as much as she hoped, Rojas said.
“I just made sure to sanitize myself,” she said.
If everybody waited until Nov. 3 to vote, then Election Day would be chaotic, she said. Early voting is an opportunity to plan appropriately.
“I chose to early vote mostly because I have the time then, so I knew I would be able to get it out of the way,” said Hope Untz, advertising and public relations senior.
It is important for people to go out and vote in order to voice their opinion, she said.
