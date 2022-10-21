Tarrant County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as possible winter surge approaches

According to Our World in Data, COVID-19 infections are rising in European countries, foreshadowing another possible winter surge in the U.S.
Top health officials have paid close attention to different varieties of the Omicron subvariant, the most predominant being BA. 4.6. and BA. 5. There are also 10 other subvariants of Omicron that are also part of this new wave of COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker.
Amid a potential surge, last month President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes.” Later, the Biden administration extended COVID-19 status as a public health emergency effective Oct. 13.
Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, said during a public panel hosted by the Fort Worth Report that no matter what the president thinks, the pandemic will be over once the scientists declare that it’s over.
“I don't disagree with him that we're in a very different spot than where we started,” Taneja said. “If you're going to trust somebody and listen to their advice, listen to the people who study their entire lives about these pandemics.”
Last week, Tarrant County saw an uptick in the risk of community spread to medium level because of COVID-related hospitalizations, according to a meeting with Tarrant County Health Department and county leaders. As of Oct. 21, 106,054 COVID-19 cases and 1,165 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, according to the City of Arlington’s official website.
“COVID may not end. It may stay with us. But the pandemics do end,” Taneja said. “We will get out of a pandemic and we will survive.”
As the initial threat of the pandemic weakened, new concerns emerged as more than 40% of American adults have reported having COVID-19 in the past. Nearly one in five of those adults still have symptoms of “long COVID,” according to a Household Pulse Survey.
Long COVID, or post-COVID conditions, affect people who previously had COVID-19, according to the CDC. These symptoms can range from fatigue to difficulty breathing and can last more than four weeks or even months after infection.
People who have experienced severe COVID-19 illness and have underlying health conditions are more likely to experience long COVID if they have not received the vaccine, according to the CDC.
Tarrant County currently has a low community level, according to the county’s COVID-19 statistics. The CDC recommends people stay updated with new vaccines and boosters that can prevent the risk of getting sick or being hospitalized.
UTA hosted a free bivalent booster vaccine clinic in partnership with Walmart at the Maverick Activities Center, Oct. 14, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Office for the Division of Student Affairs is planning on providing another booster clinic Nov. 4, said Stephanie McAlpine, Student Affairs director for communications, in an email.
People should be prepared as the weather gets colder and more activities move indoors, wrote Tiffany Kindratt, public health assistant professor, in an email. People should keep themselves and others who are more vulnerable healthy by getting their flu shot.
Kindratt also wrote that it is not too early to get a flu shot and it is safe to get vaccines at the same time if they are available.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.