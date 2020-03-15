Tarrant County Public Health identified a fourth positive case of COVID-19, Saturday and a fifth case Monday.
Cases detected at public health labs that use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assay are considered a confirmed positive as of Saturday, according to a Tarrant County press release.
The cases come after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley declared a local state of disaster for the county on Friday, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
The fifth case is a Tarrant County resident who contracted the virus on an out of state trip, developed symptoms after returning home and was later tested positive for the disease, according to a separate Tarrant County press release Monday. The individual was isolated at home after developing symptoms.
The fourth case is also a Tarrant County resident who was in close contact with an American Airlines pilot, who is an out-of-state resident that tested positive earlier in the week, according to a Tarrant County press release Saturday. The individual was tested in a private lab.
The individual was isolated at home when symptoms developed, and no one at DFW International Airport came in contact with the fourth patient since then, stated Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja, in the press release.
Currently, the city of Arlington has one confirmed coronavirus case, the city of Southlake has two and Benbrook and White Settlement cities each have one case, according to the press release.
The first Tarrant County case is of an individual who traveled to Kentucky in late February, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The second case is of an individual who traveled overseas. The third case was the result of being a contact of a Collin County case.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent contracting COVID-19, according to the CDC website. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
